Australian Bombshell Natasha Oakley Showcases Enviable Figure In Tiny Blue Bikini

Natasha Oakley shared a new update to her Instagram feed, and her 2.1 million fans are loving it.

On Wednesday, December 4, the Australian bombshell took to the popular social media app to post a snapshot in which she rocks a tiny bikini that showcases her enviable physique.

In the photo, Oakley is posing indoors in an elegant, well-lit living room at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, as she indicated via the tag added to her post.

Oakley is wearing a dark blue, two-piece bathing suit. According to the tag and caption, the bikini is from Monday Swimwear, a brand she launched in 2014 along with her friend and business partner Devin Brugman. The bikini top features an underwire structure that pushes against Oakley’s chest, helping accentuate her cleavage. The top has two thin straps that go over her shoulders.

Oakley teamed her top with matching bikini bottoms that sit higher on her sides and lower on the front. This classic style of the bottoms highlight the contrast between Oakley’s full, wide hips and her slender midsection.

The bikini leaves the model’s insanely taut abs front and center. Oakley has her body facing the camera as she stands slightly on tiptoes, in a way that engages her toned muscles and elongates her legs.

In her caption, the Aussie model is holding a pair of white-framed sunglasses. Oakley is wearing her blond hair swept over to one side and styled down in natural, loose waves that cascade over her shoulders and partially hide her face. She is shooting a serious gaze at the camera with her lips slightly pursed and parted in a seductive way. Oakley seems to be wearing a little bit of mascara, though most of her makeup is very much on the neutral side to showcase her natural beauty.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. In under a day of going live, the photo garnered more than 44,900 likes and upward of 380 comments.

Users of the social media app took to the comments section to share their admiration for her, while also raving about her beauty.

Loading...

“Beautiful Australian Girl,” one user raved, trailing the words with the country’s flag and a heart-eyes emoji.

“Body goals!!!” said another fan, following the comment with a string of sparkly pink heart emoji.

“With that body I would be good too,” a third fan chimed in, referring to her caption, and adding an emoji blowing a heart kiss.

“Wow those abs,” yet another user added.