Gisele Bundchen Twins With Daughter Vivian Lake In Sweet Birthday Instagram Post

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen marked her daughter Vivian Lake’s seventh birthday this week with a sweet Instagram post that fans are absolutely loving.

The upload posted today included two adorable photos of the mommy-daughter duo.

The first slide in the former Victoria’s Secret Angel’s latest social media share appeared to be a candid snap taken during a trip to the beach. The model had a huge smile on her face as she lifted her now-7-year-old up in the air. For her part, Vivian had her arms outstretched as if she was mimicking a bird or an airplane. They wore matching, golden yellow one-piece bathing suits for their day by the water — a fitting choice of swimwear, as the 39-year-old often refers to Vivian as her “sunshine.”

A swipe to the second slide of the post brought Gisele’s 15.5 million followers to another sweet and intimate moment between the environmental activist and her daughter. Bright sunshine poured over the pair as they stood very close together with their noses touching. They twinned yet again in the photo, as both wore their long, dirty blond hair down in messy waves.

Gisele accompanied the precious set of photos with a sweet caption that was written in Portuguese for followers from her native Brazil, as well as in English.

Friends and fans were quick to show some love for Gisele’s birthday shout out to her daughter. After four hours, the double Instagram update earned over 604,000 likes. The comments section was filled with almost 3,000 notes, many from people offering their own birthday sentiments for Vivian.

“Happy happy birthday Vivi!!!” wrote pal and fellow model Karlie Kloss.

“Love these pictures. Your mini me. Love you both,” said another fan.

“She is your tiny twin! Happy Birthday to your sweet girl!” commented a third.

Gisele’s husband, New England Patriot’s quarterback Tom Brady, also gave their youngest child a birthday shout out on his Instagram page this morning.

“Our sweet Girlie Girl turns 7. What a great year it has been. We love you Vivi,” the six-time Super Bowl champ captioned a photo of the birthday girl sitting by a pink chest with her name etched on the front.

That post has also proved popular with fans, who have awarded it nearly 250,000 likes.

This is just the beginning of the birthday celebrations in the Brady household this week, as the couple’s eldest son, Benjamin, will be turning 9 on Sunday.