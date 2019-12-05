Harry Hamlin Reacts To Wife Lisa Rinna’s Dancing Video On Instagram, Explains Why He Doesn’t Follow Her

Harry Hamlin was shown a video of the 'RHOBH' star on 'Live! with Kelly and Ryan.'

Harry Hamlin appeared on Wednesday’s episode of Live! with Kelly and Ryan, during which he was shown a clip of his wife, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Lisa Rinna, dancing on a table at a baby shower.

After host Kelly Ripa informed Hamlin that he was often referred to as “daddy” on Instagram, the actor admitted that he doesn’t follow Rinna or his two kids, Amelia and Delilah Hamlin, on social media because he has been advised against doing so.

“I’ve been told that it would be very smart for me to just ignore what they do online,” Hamlin stated. “I don’t watch the message boards, I don’t read reviews, and I don’t look at Lisa’s posts.”

“Well, that’s a shame. You are missing a lot of fun,” Ripa replied.

Hamlin then recalled a moment where he was informed by someone that one of Rinna’s past appearances on The Howard Stern Show was so controversial that he would want to divorce her if he heard what she had said. So, when it comes to his wife’s online antics, he simply doesn’t think it would be a good idea to keep up with what Rinna is sharing with her audience.

As the episode continued, Ripa and her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, showed a clip of Rinna at Andy Cohen’s baby shower in January to Hamlin. In the clip, Rinna was referred to as “drunk Rinna” by her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Kyle Richards, as she wiggled her backside at the camera and kicked her leg up in the air.

As he watched the clip play, Hamlin appeared horrified, or at least acted that way, as the audience erupted in laughter. He pointed out that it was videos like that which made him glad that he wasn’t following his wife’s page.

“That’s why my husband follows her,” Ripa joked of her own husband, actor Mark Consuelos.

Loading...

While Hamlin appeared shocked upon first look at the racy clip, he later suggested that he was planning to ask his wife to reenact her baby shower dance for him at home “in the nude.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Hamlin also steers clear of the majority of the Real Housewives-related headlines, even when he’s a part of the story. In fact, after being named as one of the franchise’s hottest husbands, he admitted to Us Weekly magazine that he had no idea about the list.