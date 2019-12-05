Blond Bombshell Anna Katharina Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Sizzling Video

Model Anna Katharina put all of her curves on display while wearing a sexy string bikini in a video posted to her Instagram page.

In the video, the beauty’s bikini top was made from fabric that had a pink and yellow starfish pattern on it. The top featured a low-cut neckline with straps that went across the front, creating an interesting look that showed off her cleavage. The bottoms were a classic thong style with strings that rode low on her hips.

The video begins by showing Anna from the side, standing barefoot on sand with a dark space behind her. With one foot forward, she gave the camera a sultry look as wind blew her hair. The clip then showed her striking several poses in which she ran her hands through her hair and smiled for the camera — all while flaunting her body in the revealing number. Some of the poses Anna struck showed her from behind, revealing her perky booty and nice legs. In other sections of the clip, she sat in the sand while smiling for the camera.

The clip then showed the beauty drinking from a can of Bang energy. At one point, Anna wore a white crochet coverup over the bikini. Several scenes captured her modeling the outfit while giving the camera sexy looks and drinking the beverage. One portion of the video gave her followers a nice look at her entire body in the coverup, which accentuated her hourglass shape.

The beauty wore her hair parted on the side and down in loose waves. Her makeup included smoky eyeshadow, eyeliner, blush on her cheeks and a rose color on her lips.

In the caption, she plugged the energy drink while mentioning the weather.

“Dam you got the most incredible body… absolutely stunning wow,” one fan said.

Loading...

“You have curves in all the right places,” a second admirer wrote.

“You are absolutely amazing dear…No need for that drink….we get energized just by looking at you,” quipped one follower.

“WOW! I forgot what i was about to write great post and video!” another fan joked.

It’s not surprising that Anna makes her followers forget things they might want to write when looking at her Instagram page. She is naturally pretty and has a fabulous figure to boot. She also has a keen sense of style and knows how to work the camera. Most of her photos show her modeling bikinis, but even when she covers up, she looks fabulous.