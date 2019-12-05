Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Booty In Skintight Leggings In New Instagram Video

Kylie Jenner knows her fans favorite assets, and she had no problem showing them off on her latest Instagram story. In the story, the Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul posed seductively, arching her back as she flaunted her derrière to her 152 million Instagram followers.

The first thing she did in the video was show off her ample curves, kneeling on the balcony in profile so only her booty was in the frame. She then turned around so only her back was facing the camera, once again flaunting her toned figure and ample curves. The song “Problem With You” by Sabrina Claudio played in the background.

At one point, she grabbed the phone and took a selfie video, raising the camera higher so followers could see her low-cut top and décolletage.

Kylie wore her black hair down and straight. Her locks were so long they reached her curvaceous bottom. Her eyes were lined with black eyeliner, and the blush on her cheeks was a standout pink. She wore cocoa-colored matte lipstick. Her eyebrows were arched to perfection.

The purpose of the video was to show off Kim Kardashian‘s latest clothing line, Skims, and Kylie did it well. She wore a tight white sports bra that showed off her cleavage. She also wore skintight, white workout pants to match.

As Kylie’s Instagram story is usually a mix of sultry shots combined with non-sequitur photos and videos, Kylie’s next snap was a photo of Honey BBQ Fritos. In it, she showed off her pink acrylic nails while holding the bag of chips.

“The best,” she wrote, followed by a barrage of smiley face emoji with their tongues sticking out.

The third video was an alluring Boomerang of Kylie flaunting her Kylie Cosmetics Shimmer Eye Glaze. She locked eyes with the camera, giving a seductive stare. This time, she wore a teal-green shadow on her lids that perfectly accentuated her honey-brown eyes. The fourth image was also a promo for Kylie Cosmetics, as she showed off Christmas ornaments of her Lipstick Duo.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Kylie often shares photos and videos of her toned physique — cleavage and booty included — on Instagram. On Halloween, Kylie was an adult Little Mermaid, posing provocatively in a purple shell bra that exposed her ample chest and toned stomach. She wore a long, shiny green skirt with a thigh-high slit to represent her tail.

Kylie also posts her fair share of bikini shots. Such as a recent one, in which she and sister Kendall Jenner posed with their long, tanned legs over each other, wearing super tiny bikini bottoms.