John Kerry Endorses Joe Biden For Democratic Nomination & Hits Campaign Trail In Iowa

Kerry, who won both the Iowa Caucus and New Hampshire primary in the 2004 election, is set to join Biden this weekend in both states.

Former secretary of state and 2004 Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry gave former vice president and 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden a much-needed boost on Thursday with an official endorsement published both on his Twitter account and in an email statement.

According to Reuters, Kerry, who served in the U.S. Senate for 28 years — many of which were alongside Biden — will join Biden on the 2020 campaign trail in the crucial early-voting state of Iowa on Friday before heading to an equally important voting state of New Hampshire.

Kerry, who has been relatively quiet on the topic of President Donald Trump’s performance in office, both praised his former colleague in the tweet and also leveled a slam against the president.

“Proud to head back to Iowa tomorrow to campaign with my friend Joe. I’m not endorsing Joe because I’ve known him for so long, but because I know him so well: he’ll be ready on day one to put back together the country and the world that Donald Trump has broken apart,” Kerry tweeted.

The longtime former senator echoed the statement in an email on Thursday, once again taking a shot at Trump’s time in the White House and claiming that Biden is the right candidate choice to clean up what he claimed is a big mess left by Trump.

“I’ve never before seen the world more in need of someone who on day one can begin the incredibly hard work of putting back together the world Donald Trump has smashed apart,” the emailed statement said.

Kerry, who was former President Barack Obama’s secretary of state, lent Biden high-profile street cred in his endorsement, which could be interpreted as a strong vote of confidence among the Democratic Party that Biden would be the perfect president to tackle an increasing number of world issues that directly affect the United States.

Adding to that, Kerry is a veteran of the presidential election circuit, and though he lost to former President George W. Bush in 2004, according to CNN, Kerry managed to win both the Iowa Caucus and New Hampshire primary at the time. His reputation in those states could set the stage for a potential Biden comeback in the polls as Kerry joins him on the campaign trail.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the endorsement came on the same day Biden entered into a fiery exchange with a voter at an Iowa town hall event. After the man called out Biden on the subject of his son, Hunter Biden, on the Ukraine issue, Biden angrily shot back at the voter.

“You’re a damned liar, man,” Biden said. “That’s not true. And no one has ever said that.”