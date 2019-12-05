Iggy Azalea Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Silky Yellow Dress

Iggy Azalea’s most recent social media share has her fans drooling. As those who follow the rapper on Instagram know, the blond bombshell has been flooding her page with a number of red-hot photos to promote her upcoming album “Wicked Lips,” which drops soon. In the most recent image that was shared on her page, the stunner sizzled in another incredibly sexy look.

In the photo, the beauty struck a pose in front of a patterned yellow and black background. Azalea appeared on the left side of the shot, wearing a serious look on her face and staring directly into the camera. The smokeshow put her gorgeous hourglass figure on display in a curve-hugging yellow dress that fit her like a glove and accentuated her trim waist while also showing off ample amounts of cleavage.

The tattoos on her arm were also on display in the shot. She accessorized the look with a number of necklaces. To match her dress, the singer rocked mustard-yellow hair that she wore down and straight. Next to her was a floral box with a silver bowl of apples on top of it.

Azalea didn’t include a caption with the photo but since it went live on her page, it’s earned a ton of attention from her 13 million-plus fans with over 540,000 likes and 2,000-plus comments.

Some of the bombshell’s fans commented on the post to let Azalea know that she looks stunning while countless others couldn’t help but rave over her amazing figure. A few more fans took to the image to let her know that they’re really excited about her new album while many others dropped a line to let her know that they are huge fans. A few more simply chimed in using their choice of emoji.

“Definitely yellow is your color. Absolutely gorgeous my queen,” one follower raved, adding a yellow heart emoji to the end of their comment.

Loading...

“I LOVE U WITH ALL THE POWER,” a second social media user commented.

“Love all of your songs true fan hope you see this. Can’t wait to buy the album,” another wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Azalea stunned in another sexy ensemble to promote her work, that time posing in a NSFW green dress that dipped low onto her chest, showing off ample amounts of cleavage. Like her most recent social media share, that one earned her a ton of attention with over 390,000 likes and 3,000-plus comments.