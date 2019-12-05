O.J. Simpson Is A Superstar At Vegas Bar, Signs Autographs & Dances His Tail Off

O.J. Simpson was caught on video taken on a cellphone partying it up at a Las Vegas bar, TMZ reports. He seemed to be cutting a rug and signing autographs.

Juice, 72, didn’t try to keep his identity hidden very well and he was soon recognized on Wednesday night when out on the dance floor at the Sand Dollar Lounge, an off-Strip blues hangout in Sin City. There, says TMZ, he was treated like a “rock star,” dancing with two blond women half his age.

That kind of celebrity treatment is par for the course for the NFL Hall Of Fame running back. Wherever he goes, crowds seem to line up to pose for pictures with him, shake his hand, or get his autograph. Despite, or perhaps because of, his infamy, Juice still seems to have plenty of fans.

This is especially true in Las Vegas, where he reportedly lives and with which he has a history. It was in Vegas that, in 2007, Simpson and some associates carried out an armed robbery of a sports memorabilia dealer. Simpson would claim that he was trying to take back items that had been stolen from him.

“You’ve got to understand, this ain’t somebody going to steal somebody’s drugs or something like that. This is somebody going to get his private [belongings] back. That’s it. That’s not robbery,” he said at the time, via the L.A. Times.

A jury didn’t see it that way, however, and Simpson wound up spending nearly ten years in prison for the robbery.

Loading...

That Simpson was out partying and paying for drinks at all may seem a bit contradictory, considering that he’s been ordered to pay $33.5 million to the family of Ron Goldman. Goldman and Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson were murdered in O.J.’s L.A. mansion. Though O.J. was acquitted of that murder, a later jury found him civilly liable for Goldman’s death.

However, the family has received only a fraction of the amount Juice was ordered to pay. Simpson has reportedly been loathe to pay up a penny.

So how can he afford to party it up in Vegas if he’s on the hook for tens of millions of dollars in civil liability? According to a 2017 CNN Money report, Simpson is owed a pension from the NFL that’s reportedly worth around $25,000 per month. Though it’s not the millions he once had, it’s enough for a very comfortable living. What’s more, his creditors aren’t legally allowed to touch it, since it’s a pension.