World’s Sexiest DJ’ Nata Lee Gets Leggy In Pantless Look On Instagram

Nata Lee, also known as the “World’s Sexiest DJ,” shared a sizzling new Instagram photo that was all about her legs. She was seen in a bright white jacket, which she buttoned up. However, the model opted to go pantless. The jacket featured a high slit in the front center, making this look fairly risqué. The piece had long sleeves and lapels, along with six, silver buttons. Her cleavage was on display, along with her curves, thanks to the tight fit of the jacket. And while the slit left almost her entire right leg showing, the hem was fairly short too. A thigh tattoo peeked through on the right side. Her long legs were accentuated thanks to her black heels, which featured small white embellishments along the straps.

The stunner posed with her legs apart, as she placed her hands in her hair. The front piece of her locks glowed in the shot, as some of it obscured the side of her face. Nata gave a smoldering look while parting her lips slightly. Any makeup she wore appeared minimal in the shot, which included light pink lipstick. She also didn’t appear to be wearing any jewelry.

Nata was seen standing at the base of a spiraling staircase. It featured short, white steps and a wooden handrail. The curves of the stairs offered a dramatic backdrop, with plenty of light streaming into the room from behind the camera. This made her skin glow, and her legs looked flawless. The floor she stood on was white tile, while the stairs featured a gray stone. The photo was geotagged in London.

Fans left nice messages for Nata in the comments section, with most people focusing on her good looks.

“This girl is literally on fire…what an absolute flawless creation,” raved a follower.

“Legz for dayz absolutely gorgeous,” declared an admirer.

Others responded to the flirty captions.

Loading...

“I’m guessing this is a rhetorical question?” said a fan.

“You look more than beautiful. You look astonishing, Gorgeous #Goddess,” gushed a fourth Instagram user.

The social media sensation shared another update recently where she flaunted her long legs. This update was from Dubai, and showed her in white workout gear. This included a sports bra and tiny booty shorts. Nata was photographed while working out at the gym. The first photo showed her from the front, while the second photo was taken from the side. She leaned forward to grab a hold of a weight, which left her booty showing.