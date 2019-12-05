Larsa Pippen Looks Smoking Hot In Revealing Denim Dress At Formula 1 Race

Larsa Pippen is heating up Instagram yet again in another insanely sexy little outfit. As those who follow her on social media know, Pippen is always traveling around the globe and sharing photos of her trips with fans. In the most recent snapshot that was shared on her wildly popular page, Pippen told fans that she was at the Formula 1 Race where she looked dressed to impress.

In the image, the model struck a pose front and center with the racetrack just at her back. She sat down on a shiny, white structure and looked directly into the camera with a serious look on her face. The mother of four could be seen rocking a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, highlighter, lipstick, brow gel, and blush. She wore her long, dark locks slicked back in a high ponytail and used a piece of hair as the tie.

The stunner accessorized the look with a diamond necklace and bracelet and had her gorgeous figure on display in a sexy denim dress. The ensemble buttoned up the middle and dipped low into Pippen’s chest, showing off her tanned cleavage to fans. Also on display were her toned legs, which the model crossed in the photo. She completed the look with a bubblegum pink manicure that she showed off in the shot.

The post has only been live on her page for a little bit of time but it’s definitely grabbed the attention of Pippen’s fans. So far, the photo has racked up over 27,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments. Some of the beauty’s followers were quick to comment on the photo to let Pippen know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more dropped a line to ask the social media sensation where she got her dress.

“Ur amazing gorgeous elegant pretty beautiful,” one follower raved, adding a series of red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Super classy and beautiful as ever,” a second Instgrammer chimed in.

“You’ve always had the formula. You are so hot Larsa,” another gushed along with a few flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the stunner showed off her flawless figure in another sexy outfit while she struck a pose on a big grey couch. Along with a pair of brown over-the-knee boots, the model rocked a plaid shirt that she wore as a dress, going pantless for the occasion. That post earned her over 16,000 likes.