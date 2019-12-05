‘Teen Mom’ Stars Leah Messer & Kailyn Lowry Twin In Tight Black Leggings On Instagram

Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry are not only co-stars, but they are also very close friends, and at times they even dress alike. The Teen Mom 2 duo were seen posing for the camera in some matching black leggings via an Instagram post uploaded today.

In the photograph, Leah rocked a vivid red long-sleeved shirt with her leggings, which she paired with a pair of black thigh-high boots. She had her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in soft curls that fell down her back and over her shoulders.

Leah added a full face of makeup for the snap, which included sculpted eyebrows, long lashes and thick black eyeliner. She included a shimmering glow, dramatic blush on her cheeks and some dark pink lipstick to complete her glam look.

Meanwhile, Kailyn paired her black leggings with a red, white and blue long-sleeved blouse and some white sneakers. She had her shoulder-length brunette locks parted in the center and styled in waves that cascaded over her shoulders.

Kail also rocked a glam makeup look, which consisted of defined brows, thick lashes and pink eye shadow. She used coral-colored blush to bring out her cheekbones and a dark berry tint on her full lips, accessorizing the ensemble with a ring on her middle finger.

In the caption of the photo, Leah tells her fans to check out her bio for the link to the latest episode of Kail’s Coffee Convos podcast, as she appeared to be a guest on the show again.

Leah’s over 2.2 million followers seemed to love the snap of the co-stars and clicked the like button over 18,000 times while leaving more than 70 comments within the first two hours after it was posted.

“I love that you guys are real life friends lol,” one of Leah’s Instagram followers said in the comments section of the post.

“I’m soooo excited for this!!!” another adoring fan said.

Loading...

“Loving the darker hair on you ladies!!!” a third social media user stated.

“I’m listening to the podcast and I can’t wait to read your memoir!!” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just a few days prior to her snap with Kailyn, Leah rocked a gorgeous tan sweater dress as she snuggled up with her family and celebrated her younger sister’s baby shower.

That post also proved to be a popular upload for Leah. It garnered nearly 90,000 likes and almost 300 comments to date.