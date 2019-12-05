Wendy Williams Sounds Off On Justin Timberlake Drama, Says ‘It Must Be Hell At Home’

Wendy Williams has chimed in on the ongoing drama between Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, and Alisha Wainwright reports Too Fab.

The scandal began when Timberlake was spotted cozying up to his Palmer co-star Wainwright at The Absinthe House on Bourbon Street. The Inquisitr previously reported that the two actors were seen holding hands and chatting intimately while out in public.

Not too long after the Bourbon Street encounter, The Inquisitr followed up on the scandal by reporting Timberlake and Wainwright were again spotted together exiting from the same trailer on the Palmer set. Timberlake was allegedly not wearing his wedding ring at the time.

Rumors began to swirl about Timberlake’s marriage to fellow actress Biel. The two have been married since 2012 and remained relatively lowkey. In a bid to stifle the gossip, Timberlake took to Instagram yesterday to apologize to his wife for his “strong lapse in judgment.” He blamed alcohol for the bulk of his actions.

Since the Palmer star’s apology, several celebrities and fans have contributed their thoughts on the entire debacle. Per the article above from TooFab, talk show host Wendy Williams gave her two cents during The Wendy Williams Show on Thursday morning.

“We do Hot Topics, that’s our business. I forgot all about you, Jessica Biel, the costar and the whole bit and now you’re apologizing? It must be hell at home, honey!”

Williams continued by outright stating she believes Biel may have forced her husband’s hand, although she also thinks the apology may have made things even worse by “making it a bigger situation than it was.”

After admonishing Timberlake for issuing a statement, Williams decided to comment on the married couple’s compatibility. In the host’s opinion, Biel doesn’t have much going for her beyond her good looks. Williams believes that Timberlake needs to be with someone with more energy and pizazz. She doesn’t think that Biel is the type to go out dancing or drinking at bars with her husband.

Timberlake is not the only one involved in the scandal to come forward with a statement. Wainwright’s father spoke with The Daily Mail about his daughter’s reputation. He claims that the rumors are unfounded but that he’s used to hearing ridiculous stories in the entertainment industry.

As for Biel, she has yet to comment on any of the allegations against her husband. If Williams is to be believed, it may have been the actress who motivated Timberlake to come forward with a statement.