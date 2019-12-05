‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Claims Vicki Gunvalson And Kelly Dodd Are The ‘Same,’ Slams Them As ‘Vicious’

Kirschenheiter sees similarities.

While Gunvalson and Dodd have been at war with one another for months on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Kirschenheiter said during a recent taping of the series’ After Show that she believes the two women have more in common than they’d like to admit.

“Kelly and Vicki are the same,” Kirschenheiter said in a video posted to BravoTV‘s website. “They are. They both have that thing where [they’re] vicious when they sling sh*t but also, like, no self-awareness at all, not even a peripheral self-awareness. It’s bad.”

As she sat beside Kirschenheiter, Tamra Judge agreed that Gunvalson and Dodd are “the same.” That said, while Judge appears to have a good relationship with Gunvalson at the moment, her relationship with Dodd is extremely strained. Judging by the ladies’ recent Instagram posts, there doesn’t seem to be a lot of hope for a future reconciliation between the two.

As for where Kirschenheiter stands with Gunvalson and Dodd, she isn’t impressed with either of her The Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars.

“They both will never take responsibility for their own poor actions and their poor actions are always justified by what the other person has done to them,” she explained, slamming what she deemed to be a “huge character flaw” in her co-stars.

According to Kirschenheiter, the drama between Gunvalson and Dodd will never end because they can’t argue in a proactive way. Instead, when speaking to one another, both of the women take things too far and say things they shouldn’t say.

While Kirschenheiter used to be close friends with Emily Simpson, who joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2018 at the same time as she did, she recently was called out by Simpson for abandoning their friendship in an effort to get closer to the other women, including Judge.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Simpson slammed her co-star and former friend during a taping of The Real Housewives of Orange County: After Show and suggested she got mad at her only to appease Judge and the other two “Tres Amigas,” Gunvalson and Shannon Beador.

“[Gina] wants to be mad at me because if she’s mad at me, then they accept her into their group even more. ‘Oh, you don’t like Emily? Come tell us! Tell us how much you hate Emily.’ I mean that’s all it is. I’m not f*cking stupid,” Simpson said, per Bravo TV.