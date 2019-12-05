Jojo Babie Flaunts Curvy Booty In Leopard-Print Bodysuit

Jojo Babie shared a sultry new selfie on Instagram today, as she flaunted her curvy booty in a leopard-print bodysuit. The stunner was seen posing with her back facing the camera, as she looked over her left shoulder to take the photo. She wore a dark blue, long-sleeved shirt on top of her bodysuit, which meant that only the bottom half of the suit could be seen. It featured a revealing cut, which left her derriere bare. Plus, her toned legs were on full display. She opted to go barefoot for the shot.

The model wore her hair pulled back into a high ponytail, with her wavy hair falling down her back. She glanced at the camera screen and pursed her lips. Her face was a little blurry in the photo, but it looked like she kept her makeup to a minimum. Even so, her dark lashes were prominent. Plus, her white manicure could be seen.

Jojo stood with her legs apart and placed her right hand on her hips. She was seen in a carpeted bedroom with a bed to her right. The bed frame was a light blue-green tone, while the headboard was tall and seemingly reached the ceiling. The bed was decorated with a fuzzy, brown-and-white blanket. Plus, a side table could be seen in the corner. It had a lamp on top, with stacks of books and a 1st Phorm bottle visible on top.

Fans rushed to the comments section to leave compliments for the social media sensation. Many people responded to her flirty captions, where she embraced her curvy figure.

“You’re looking great for the holidays!!!” declared a follower.

“HELLLA THIC Jo!! MY LORD!! Always look’n good my friend!! Have a great day!! @jojo_babie,” gushed an admirer.

“Best looking woman ok IG you really are fantastic,” expressed a fan.

“Also good to see that you read books @jojo_babie,” said a fourth Instagram user.

With the upcoming holidays, fans can hope for themed photos.

Jojo previously showed off her booty in another bodysuit. The photo from mid-November showed her lying on her stomach. She wore a dark forest green bodysuit with a thong-cut in the back. She was spotted at the beach, with a short cliff as the backdrop. The photo was taken on a sunny day. She was apparently going for a mermaid look, as she asked fans what they would do if they found her on the beach.