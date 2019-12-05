Australian Smokeshow Tammy Hembrow Shows Plenty Of Skin In Sexy Black Cut-Out Dress

Tammy Hembrow is looking smoking hot in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Hembrow regularly takes to her page to promote various business endeavors and also to show off her toned, tanned body. In the most recent shot posted for her legion of 10 million-plus fans, the model sizzled at an event.

In the caption of the photo, Hembrow told fans that she was rocking an outfit from PrettyLittleThing while she attended their own event. The model struck a pose in front of a purple step and repeat that had the company’s logo as well as a unicorn pattern on it. For the occasion, the stunner wore her long, blond locks down and straight in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and bubble gum pink lipstick.

She accessorized the look with a black necklace with rhinestone letters. Her amazing figure was on full display in a sexy black dress that showed off ample amounts of cleavage as well as her taut tummy. The dress clung to her every curve and featured a thigh-high slit that showed plenty of thigh. Also on display was the butterfly tattoo on her left arm. That post has been live on her account for a few short hours, but it’s racking up a ton of traffic for the stunner with over 224,000 likes and well over 1,000 comments.

Some fans took to the photo to let the model know that she looks stunning while countless others rave over her picture-perfect figure. A few other fans commented on the photo to let her know that they are sorry her account got hacked, something she had mentioned in the caption of the post. A handful of others just flooded the comments section with their favorite emoji.

“Love you Tammy, such a Beauty and inspiration,” one fan commented on the new photo.

“I’m so sorry that u had got hacked. Karma will come back around honey, don’t you worry,” another follower chimed in.

“You are a queen and could not be any more perfect my baby,” a third social media user added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Hembrow sizzled in a pink thong bikini for another smoking hot social media share. In that particular photo, the model posed on the back of a boat, popping her booty out and leaving virtually nothing to the imagination. It comes as no surprise that the post racked up over 300,000 likes and 2,000-plus comments.