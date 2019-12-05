R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Says Recent Post Attributed To Her Was Fake: ‘None Of That Is True’

Recently, Joycelyn Savage, one of disgraced singer R. Kelly’s girlfriends was reported to have made a post calling the singer “controlling” and saying that she was “risking her life” to speak out against Kelly. Now, Savage is breaking her silence to refute the claims made in the Patreon post attributed to her.

According to TMZ, Savage filmed a video where she reads a statement from her phone calling the Patreon account and all of the statements attributed to her on the account false.

“I am truly tired of all the lies that they are saying about the man we love so much and our best friend, R. Kelly,” Savage said. “It has been said that I have left him and that he has abused me and all kinds of nonsense. I have said before, none of that is true.”

She went on to defend Kelly, adding that she didn’t want to be a part of damaging his reputation.

“It is a shame how they are treating him. It is so wrong on so many levels, and he does not deserve this. I am not going to be a part of the assassination of R. Kelly’s name, music career and character,” she said.

Savage continued saying that Kelly can’t get a fair trial when people are lying about him and disavowed the Instagram account that was used to promote the Patreon post. She concluded by saying that both she and Kelly’s other girlfriend, Azriel Clary, support him and “would never betray” him.

While Savage says that they both speak to Kelly daily, Clary doesn’t appear on the video at any point.

Savage’s family released a statement through the family’s attorney in the wake of the video, saying that they were saddened to learn that Savage was not the person who opened the Patreon account. They say that they had hoped to hear her side of the story without Kelly controlling the message and suggested that today’s statement was an extension of Kelly’s control.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the original Patreon post claimed that Savage met Kelly in 2015 when she was 17-years-old, when Kelly promised to help her launch her music career.

Prior to the post, Savage’s Instagram account had been dormant since July, 2017. Some immediately questioned the post and Patreon closed the account after it wasn’t able to confirm the owner’s identity.

Kelly is still behind bars awaiting his trial for multiple counts of sexual abuse.