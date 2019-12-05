Ashley Alexiss Rocks Sexy Floral Bikini & Talks About Inspiring Others

Ashley Alexiss is dropping jaws in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the blond bombshell on her Instagram page are well aware, the model loves to post bikini-clad photos of herself, leaving almost nothing to the imagination in the process. The bombshell is currently one of the finalists for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit search and she has been using her social media platform to promote herself.

Recently, the beauty shared a stunning shot of herself from the pages of People Magazine. In the caption of the photo, the model mentioned how much it means to her to be one of the SI finalists and how she loves that she is able to serve as an inspiration for other curvy women around the world. In the photo itself, Alexiss struck a pose in profile, running her hands through her hair and smiling big for the camera. She rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

Alexiss’ amazing figure was on full display in a skimpy floral bikini that left little to the imagination. The top of the ensemble featured a triangle suit and the bottoms showed off her toned and tanned booty and legs. The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s garnered a ton of attention already with over 13,000 likes and 100-plus comments.

Some followers took to the photo to let Alexiss know that she is a huge inspiration while countless others let her know that they hope she wins the Sports Illustrated contest. A few more fans simply commented on the photo to let the bombshell know that she looks absolutely stunning. Of course, there were many others who had no words and simply flooded the comments section with their choice of emoji, most notably the heart and flame.

“Congratulations, you deserve the recognition for being the trend setter,” one fan commented on the shot.

“Beautiful! And Congratulations!! Your body is perfect and you deserve to win,” a second fan added, including a flame and heart emoji at the end of their comment.

“You are gorgeous and this is a tribute to you – congratulations,” one more chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the blond haired beauty delighted fans with another series of sexy photos, this time for her new calendar. In the NSFW shots, the stunner showed off her killer curves while she soaked in a bathtub and it comes as no surprise that the hot images earned her thousands of likes.