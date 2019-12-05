Jenelle Evans Returning For ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Episode In 5 Days

Jenelle Evans’ fans can look forward to catching her on the second episode of the Teen Mom 2 reunion show. OK! Magazine reported that the star was noted as a participant in the upcoming December 10 broadcast by TV Guide. It will be on MTV at 8 p.m. ET.

“Jenelle returns to discuss her final season,” it read.

Previously, the show cut all ties with Jenelle as of April 6. Prior to that, the show cut all ties with her husband, David Eason in February. The reality TV star lost her spot and her salary thanks to the drama caused by David. After he was booted off the show for killing the family dog, filming Teen Mom 2 became too much of an obstacle. Apparently, the crew members noted that they were “downright scared to go anywhere near her, out of fear of what David may do.”

So ever since Jenelle announced her decision to leave David without his prior knowledge, many fans have been wondering if she would be making a return to the TV show. While nothing has been confirmed beyond the reunion show appearance, the network is apparently okay with having Jenelle back so long as David is not involved.

The reunion show will also focus on Kailyn Lowry and Vee Torres’ history, and Briana DeJesus reportedly calls out Devoin Austin. Plus, Chelsea DeBoer is expected to open up about her postpartum experiences.

Jenelle’s fans have been hoping for a return for a while now. She announced her split from David on October 31, and rumors about a return have been ripe ever since. Twitter fans have also been sharing their thoughts on the matter.

“I wish you were back on teen mom miss watching you,” wrote a follower.

“I’m not gonna lie to you I miss @PBandJenelley_1 on TeenMom like she was one of my favorites and it sucks not seeing her,” said an admirer.

Others were already thinking about a potential return.

“Well done you for taking that first step and reaching for your freedom. Onwards and upwards and get that teen mom back I miss watching you guys,” expressed a fan.

“Hopefully because she left David she will be back on teen mom I miss seeing the kids on tv,” noted a fourth Twitter user.

In addition, the reality TV star has relocated to Nashville, Tennessee where the court proceedings are taking place for her divorce with David. A child custody battle is expected to ensue, as the pair share a daughter, Ensley.