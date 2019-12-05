Donald Trump Blasts House Impeachment Decision, Claims It Isn’t ‘What Our Founders Had In Mind’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday that she was asking the House to file articles of impeachment against Donald Trump, and the president responded characteristically by turning to Twitter to accuse Democrats of abusing the power of the impeachment process.

Trump took to social media Thursday morning shortly after Pelosi made her public announcement that the impeachment inquiry in the House had finished with the conclusion that the president had abused the power of his office when he asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate his chief political opponent Joe Biden and his son.

In a series of tweets, he wrote that Democrats were impeaching him for no reason after being unable to find any wrongdoing as a result of the Mueller investigation.

“The Do Nothing, Radical Left Democrats have just announced that they are going to seek to Impeach me over NOTHING. They already gave up on the ridiculous Mueller ‘stuff,’ so now they hang their hats on two totally appropriate (perfect) phone calls with the Ukrainian President,” he wrote.

While the Mueller report absolved Trump and his campaign of colluding with Russia during the run-up to the 2016 election, the findings did result in multiple charges of misconduct by people in Trump’s orbit. It also concluded that the question of obstruction by Trump himself was left open, as the American Bar Association reported.

Still, House Democrats opted not to proceed with impeachment at the time, leaving that option open until a whistleblower accused the president of pressuring Zelensky to investigate the Bidens by threatening to withhold aid from the country.

The president went on to say that he believed the process of impeachment could not be used more routinely in the future.

“This will mean that the beyond important and seldom used act of Impeachment will be used routinely to attack future Presidents. That is not what our Founders had in mind. The good thing is that the Republicans have NEVER been more united. We will win!” he wrote.

Trump concluded his defense by posting an image of him speaking at a rally, surrounded by fans, red hats, and people holding signs saying “Trump 2020.”

The post features numbers from a Rassmussen poll showing his support at 52 percent.

Trump has long maintained his innocence, claiming that the call with Zelensky was “perfect” and recently asserting that he was asking the Ukrainian president to help the U.S., and not him, as The Inquistr recently reported.