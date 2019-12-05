Jim Carrey Releases New Art Depicting Donald Trump As Tied To A Harpooned Whale

'Will we awaken to the truth or ignore our own senses and blindly follow a maniac into the abyss?,' he asks in the caption.

Jim Carrey has released his latest art piece critical of Donald Trump, this time depicting him as a harpooned whale in an image that calls to mind the message of the classic Herman Melville novel Moby-Dick.

As HuffPost reports, Carrey is, in addition to being an actor and comedian, is something of an armchair political cartoonist, often creating works that address the issues of the day. Donald Trump is, again, the target of his latest piece.

The piece requires a bit of exposition to make sense to those not familiar with the novel. The book’s narrator and central character, Captain Ishmael Ahab, had previously lost a leg to the whale Moby-Dick, and fashioned a prosthesis out of a whale’s bone. Driven almost mad by his quest for revenge against the beast, Ahab imperils himself and his crew, at one point having himself gotten himself tangled up in the very ropes and other mechanisms he intended to use to snare the whale.

Carrey’s cartoon calls to mind that seminal scene in which Ahab does battle with his quarry and loses. Trump is depicted as having gotten himself attached to the angry beast, tangled up in the ropes and harpoons intended to bring down the whale. His prosthetic leg is labeled “GOP,” a reference to the Republican Party. On the whale, and in the stormy skies in the background, are repeated instances of the baby blue bird, seemingly representing Trump’s fondness for using Twitter.

In the caption, Carrey compares Trump to Ahab, whose own madness brought multiple other men to their suffering and deaths.

Like Captain Ahab, obsessed by a white whale of earthly dominance, Trump beckons all those who enable his madness to their doom. Will we awaken to the truth or ignore our own senses and blindly follow a maniac into the abyss? Me? “They call me Ishmael!” pic.twitter.com/KCllWbh4YY — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 4, 2019

Donald Trump is one of Carrey’s most frequent targets in his career as an artist. Indeed just a couple of weeks ago, as reported at the time by The Inquisitr, Carrey released a cartoon depicting Trump wearing a cheesy, 1970s sequined jumpsuit of the variety that Elvis Presley often wore in his later career. Carrey called Trump a “counterfeit king” and predicted that his “reign” would soon end.

His reign will soon be over. Woe to the loyal subjects of this counterfeit king. pic.twitter.com/FTnNEDVsI7 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 22, 2019

It’s not just Donald Trump that gets depicted in Carrey’s art. He’s also gone after former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan, and Attorney General William Barr, among multiple others.

Carrey has said that creating art is a process that never stops for him.

“I never stop. I literally never stop,” Carrey said.

Carrey has been producing and publishing his political cartoons since 2017, and has even had a gallery exhibition in Los Angeles.