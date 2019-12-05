‘Saturday Night Live’ Honors Jennifer Lopez On Instagram Ahead Of Hosting Gig

Saturday Night Live has posted a series of images and videos honoring Jennifer Lopez’s hosting gig this weekend. The multitalented singer and actress will take the stage for the third time at 30 Rockefeller Plaza alongside musical guest DaBaby.

The first in a series of Instagram posts shared by the show took a walk down memory lane, reflecting on Jennifer’s history on the show in a promo that has aired on television in the week prior to her appearance on NBC.

The second was a video montage where some of Jennifer’s most iconic moments were relived on the series, including some skits she participated in and snippets from her opening monologues.

The third post featured Jennifer and Saturday Night Live cast member Heidi Gardner. In the clip, they hilariously worked together to desperately try and light the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree from Gardner’s office high above the massive holiday decoration that symbolizes the Christmas season in New York City.

Finally, the show shared a pic of the actress, singer, dancer, and producer as she worked alongside the cast for a table read. In the photo, Jennifer is seen wearing glasses and her hair pulled up in a casual bun. A white T-shirt and cream-colored cardigan sweater completed her casual and winter look.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement in the comments section of the aforementioned post, looking forward to Saturday evening when they would be able to see Jennifer take the SNL stage once again.

“Jlo, L stands for legend!!!” stated one fan of Jennifer on Instagram.

Another fan commented, “Oh man oh man oh mannnnn” and completed their post with three fire emoji.

“Currently wearing similar Tom Ford glasses and I have never felt more like JLo than at this moment,” quipped yet another fan.

This will be the third time Lopez will host the long-running, live comedy sketch series.

She previously hosted in both 2001 and 2010. During one appearance, she poked fun at her Bronx background, trying her hand at portraying a newscaster looking to be “the Puerto Rican Connie Chung.” She also displayed her fine form during an opening monologue, wearing the iconic green Versace silk chiffon dress she famously wore to the 42nd Grammy Awards ceremony on February 23, 2000.

Entertainment Tonight reported that one question on some viewers’ minds regarding her appearance on SNL is whether the show will feature a cameo from her fiance, New York Yankees baseball legend Alex Rodriguez.

“There was no talk of that,” Lopez said to Entertainment Tonight. “Not yet.”