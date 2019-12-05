Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Shows Off Impressive Bikini Body In Throwback Photo From Bali

Savannah Prez posted a new update to her Instagram feed to share how she is feeling about the dropping temperatures.

On Wednesday, December 4, the Belgian fitness model took to the popular social media platform to share a throwback photo of herself living her best bikini life back in May, as she indicated in the caption.

In the photo, Prez is standing on a dirt floor in a tropical setting. According to the geotag Savannah added to her pic, this snap was captured in the town of Ubud in Bali, Indonesia. The fitness model is wearing a two-piece bathing suit that boasts a detailed print in dark pink against a baby blue background.

The bikini top features an underwire structure that pushes up her chest, which accentuates Savannah’s cleavage. The top also has a frilly detail at the bottom, giving it a romantic touch. Savannah teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms with thick straps that tie up on the sides. The bottoms sit higher on the sides and lower on the front, highlighting her full, curvy hips.

Savannah wears a pair of summery sandals with blue stone details. She has on a simple gold necklace and a black bag slung over her shoulder.

Savannah has her chestnut hair in a middle part and styled down in natural waves that fall over her shoulders and onto her chest. Her damp hair suggests she had been enjoying the beach or the swimming pool not long before having this photo taken.

The model is posing with her body facing the camera as she stands with her legs shoulder-width apart. Savannah has her head slightly tilted back as she looks up at a point off-camera, a smile on her lips. The way she is posing showcases her killer abs and famously strong thighs.

The post proved to be popular with her 647,000 fans. In under a day of being posted, the photo garnered more than 17,400 likes and upwards of 160 comments. Users of the social media app who are fans of the fitness model took to the comments section to engage with her caption, and also to praise her beauty.

“Nice tan as well,” said one user, trailing the words with a cat with heart-eyes emoji.

“Big legs,” wrote another fan, including a string of drooling face emoji at the end of the message.

“Gorgeous and sweet suit,” a third fan raved.

“I’m from Costa Rica… lots of sun all year. Come here please,” yet another user added.