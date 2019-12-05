Hoda Kotb Assures That She Will Be ‘The Opposite Of A Bridezilla’ While Planning Wedding To Joel Schiffman

Don’t expect any reality television-worthy wedding planning meltdowns from Hoda Kotb.

The longtime The Today Show host is currently in the midst of planning her nuptials to fiancé Joel Schiffman, but assures fans she isn’t going to let the stress that comes along with it affect her.

“Whatever the opposite of a bridezilla is, is me,” she explained to People.“I could give two rips about that part of the story.”

“All I want it to be is fun and happy and everybody to feel easy breezy,” the mother-of-two continued. “No coordinated bridesmaids, just come as you are. That’s the theme of the rest of my life.”

The 55-year-old shocked her TheToday Show co-hosts last week with an on-air announcement of her engagement to the 61-year-old financier, whom she has began dating in 2013.

“A friend of mine, a friend of ours, asked me to let you guys in on a secret,” she told Jenna Bush Hager, Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, and Al Roker during last Monday’s airing of The Today Show.

“I’ll give you her initials…Her initials are Hoda Kotb and she’s engaged,” she revealed, flashing her stunning diamond and sapphire engagement ring to her pals, who immediately went wild over the exciting news.

Hoda told People that she was completely surprised when Joel asked her to marry him in November while on a tropical getaway in Mexico.

The pair have already started some of the wedding planning and are toying with the thought of returning to the place of their engagement for the ceremony.

“Lots of margaritas, Mexican food. Keep the tequila on tap!” Hoda said of the idea.

One thing that the couple knows for sure is that they want to tie the knot sooner rather than later.

“We think, ‘Why are we waiting?'” the news anchor explained to Jenna during Wednesday’s segment of Today with Jenna & Hoda.

“We’re already getting it together. We just want to do it,” she said.

Hoda and Joel share two adopted daughters, Haley Joy, 2, and Hope Catherine, seven months, both of whom will be a part of their parents’ wedding. The news anchor and her fiancé initially had not shared the news of their engagement with their eldest daughter, as they were trying to determine the best way to explain it. Hoda revealed yesterday, however, that they had finally figured it out.

“We said to Haley, ‘Mommy and Daddy love each other, so we’re having a party,'” Hoda explained.