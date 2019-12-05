Donald Trump Claims He Was Asking Volodymyr Zelensky To Help America, Not Him

With impeachment apparently heavy on his mind, Donald Trump took to Twitter to justify his call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Per the tweet, he had only pushed the eastern European country to investigate his political rival in order to benefit the country at large.

According to Politico, Trump focused on the word “us,” which he used during the July 25 call that is part of the focus of the now-concluded House impeachment inquiry.

“When I said, in my phone call to the President of Ukraine, ‘I would like you to do US a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it.’ With the word ‘us’ I am referring to the United States, our Country,” he wrote.

“I then went on to say that……’I would like to have the Attorney General (of the United States) call you or your people…..’ This, based on what I have seen, is their big point — and it is no point at a all (except for a big win for me!),” Trump added.

The president concluded that the Democrats owe the American people an apology for their decision to open an impeachment investigation.

Investigators have focused on the phone call during their inquiry after the president released a transcript of the call in which he reportedly asks the Ukraine president to “do us a favor” by launching an investigation in Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. Trump has claimed that the call was his attempt to weed out corruption in the region and in the U.S., but investigators see the call as an attempt to benefit his own presidency.

Trump has appeared to be increasingly frustrated with the impeachment process in recent days. After leaving the NATO summit in England early, he returned to the U.S. to face the ongoing impeachment inquiry. He has retweeted messages on social media that criticized the impeachment inquiry.

While the House Democrats have said that they planned to end their investigation by the end of the month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday that she was asking the House to file articles of impeachment against the president, finding that he had abused the power of his office when he asked Zelensky to investigate the Bidens.

Hours before the announcement, Trump tweeted his own criticism of the impeachment inquiry, daring House Democrats to impeach him “fast” so that the country could get back to work, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

In response to the impeachment inquiry announcement, Trump posted an image showing him speaking to a group of supporters at a rally.