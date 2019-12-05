Melissa Riso Sizzles In Sexy Red Lingerie: ‘What Do You Want For Christmas?’

Melissa Riso thrilled her Instagram fans with her latest Christmas-themed post.

In the picture, the model wore a deep red patterned teddy, which gave her followers an enticing glimpse of her ample cleavage. She leaned back on some stairs, with one hand supporting her and the other hand running through her hair. The brunette beauty wore her long locks in shiny ringlets, which flowed over her shoulder and down her back, highlighting the contrast between her deep red lingerie and her creamy skin.

Riso wore sparkly gold eyeshadow with black eyeliner and mascara, and she posed with her eyes closed in the picture. Light frosted lipstick, blusher, and highlighter completed her makeup.

A beautifully wrapped Christmas gift sat next to Riso, and her pose showed off her incredible, toned legs. Along the banister and steps, a green garland filled with colorful red and gold Christmas ornaments of various shapes and sizes hung on the railing and ran down the steps beside the actress. A black-and-gold bow created a festive point on the garland. In the background of the photo, a table decorated for the holidays and another matching garland draped over a door are visible.

Riso’s followers on the popular social media platform responded with plenty of positivity to her holiday post. In the caption, she asked what her fans want for Christmas, and dozens replied, with many naming gifts and others praising the early present she gave her followers with the sexy picture. Plus, more than 7,300 of her fans hit the “like” button on the post.

“All I want for Christmas is you,” a follower replied with a fun take on the title of a popular holiday song. The fan also included various fire, kiss, and heart-eye emoji in the message to drive home the point.

“Santa is gonna be really coming out of the fireplace and seeing you sitting there,” noted one fan.

“Actually, nothing I’m good. Tell Santa to pass mine on. Have yourself a great day,” wrote a third follower, who also included a crying-laughing and smiley face emoji.

“That is the prettiest red I have seen in a very very long time. Let it be known you wore it best,” a fourth fan declared.

