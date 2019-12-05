Alessandra Ambrosio Puts Her Incredible Bikini Body On Display In Itty-Bitty Tan Two-Piece

Alessandra Ambrosio showcased her incredible bikini body again on Instagram this week, much to the delight of her fans.

The latest look at the former Victoria’s Secret Angel’s flawless figure was shared on Wednesday and received immediate praise from her 10.2 million followers on the social media platform. The photo saw the 38-year-old leaning up against a tall, bamboo fence and staring down the camera with an intense, sultry gaze. Bright green leaves peeked through the slats of the wooden wall for a pop of color, while the golden sun shone down on the babe to provide a natural spotlight on her slender frame.

Alessandra looked smoking hot as she posed for the picture in a sexy bikini that did nothing but favors for her impressive physique. A tag on the post indicated that the two-piece was from her own swimwear line, GAL Floripa. Judging by the reaction from her fans, she certainly seemed to do her brand justice.

The Brazilian bombshell stunned in a shiny, tan bikini that left very little to the imagination. A quick glance at the GAL Floripa website revealed that her swimwear set included the Estrella top, which boasted a bandeau style that fell low on Alessandra’s chest, flashing an eyeful of cleavage to her audience. A single, string strap was tied in a delicate bow on her shoulder to help hold the garment in place.

On her lower half, Alessandra wore her brand’s Lunar bikini bottoms in the same color, which were arguably even skimpier than the top part of her swimwear. The minuscule number covered only what was necessary and teased a glimpse of the model’s toned legs and curves before the frame cut off. Its waistband fell low on her hips to accentuate her trim waist, while also leaving her flat midsection and chiseled abs completely exposed for her fans to admire.

The supermodel added two gorgeous pendant necklaces to her barely-there ensemble, giving it the perfect amount of bling. She wore her long, brunette tresses down, which spilled over her shoulders and in front of her chest. Alessandra also sported a simple makeup look that included a light pink lip, brown eye shadow, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans showered the brown-eyed beauty’s latest social media upload with love. The sizzling snap earned over 87,000 likes as well as hundreds of compliments in less than 24 hours of going live.

“What a goddess,” one person wrote.

“That body is INCREDIBLE,” said another.

“Only one word: Perfect!” commented a third.

The Estrella top seems to be Alessandra’s favorite lately. She recently showed off its versatility in another snap that saw her wearing it with a pair of tiny, patterned shorts and a trendy bucket hat. The look was also a hit with her fans, earning over 108,000 likes.