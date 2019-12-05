Khloe Kardashian Lost Her Virginity At 15 To ‘An Older Guy Who Wasn’t A Virgin’

She admits she 'wanted to get it over with.'

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has opened up about losing her virginity at the age of 15, reports People magazine.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star initially shared her experience on her blog and it has now been featured alongside 20 other celebrities who shared their personal stories with People.

Khloe, 35, decided not to hold back when she spoke about exactly what happened to her.

“It’s not funny to lose your virginity! It’s weird and you’re scared, and it hurts and you don’t know what will happen.”

“I was 15, and he was an older guy who wasn’t a virgin. I don’t really remember it hurting, but I do remember that I just wanted to get it over with.”

Describing what the experience was like for her, the TV personality was very frank.

“You definitely don’t have an orgasm your first time. I didn’t for the first few years. I didn’t even know what the feeling was until I had one; I just liked the intimacy part. When it happened, I was like, ‘Ohhhhh, that’s what that is!!!'” she shared.

Despite being a loving mum to True Thompson, Khloe hasn’t had much luck in her romantic life.

She was married to professional basketball player Lamar Odom from 2009 to 2013. Their divorce was finalized in December 2016 after a drawn-out approval process and then Odom’s accidental overdose, which left him in a coma for four days.

Khloe then got together with Tristan Thompson, also a basketball player. The couple had a little girl together, True, on April 12, 2018. Unfortunately, the birth of their child was overshadowed by the rumors that Tristan had cheated on Khloe while she was pregnant. In February 2019, Khloe and Tristan split up after it came out that Tristan had allegedly cheated on her with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Alongside Khloe’s virginity story, People shared the first time accounts of celebrities like Joe Jonas, Courtney Cox, Daniel Radcliffe and Ian Somerhalder.

Daniel Radcliffe said he had a “really good first time” while Courtney Cox said she was a virgin until she was 21 and she’s “proud” of that.

Joe Jonas described having to steal condoms from his drummer, Jack, and demolishing Jack’s room in the process. He said his first time was with a girl named Ashley.

For Ian Somerhalder, he was ready to lose his virginity at the age of 13 because his older brother was “quite a Casanova.” The Vampire Diaries star said his first time was with an older girl, who was 16.