Keanu Reeves’ Girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, Explains Why She Refuses To Dye Her Gray Hair

Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend, artist Alexandra Grant, 46, has revealed why she won’t be dying her full head of gray hair anytime soon. In her most recent Instagram post, Alexandra says that she allowed her hair to go gray because she could no longer deal with the toxicity of the hair dyes. Her caption was accompanied by a screenshot of a headline from Newsweek which reports on the link between breast cancer and permanent hair dye.

“Wow. Today’s news,” she wrote in her caption. “The numbers are staggering, especially for womxn of color. I went gray prematurely in my early 20’s… and dyed my hair every color along the way until I couldn’t tolerate the toxicity of the dyes anymore.”

Alexandra added that she supports the rights of women to choose how they want to wear their hair but insisted that the world’s current beauty standards need to be examined.

“I love and support that every womxn can choose how she wants to look at every age,” she continued. “But/and, if womxn are perishing from beauty standards… then let’s talk about those beauty standards.”

The post has been liked 2,000 times and close to 50 Instagram users have commented on it. Alexandra received lots of support for her message in the comments section. Many of the comments seemed to come from women who thanked her for being so open with her story.

“Thank you for sharing this insight and something so personal,” one commenter wrote. “What you just stated is incredibly powerful and revealing message I just love it.”

Others also complimented her gray hair, with more than one person calling it beautiful.

Alexandra’s gray hair caused a stir on social media when she attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala in November with Keanu Reeves. An article by The Hollywood Reporter asked celebrity colorists why they thought Alexandra’s gray hair color caused so much conversation. One of the professionals they interviewed said that it’s “unusual” to see someone Alexandra’s age completely gray, which made her stand out on the red carpet. Another speculated that it might be because the media tends to shy away from promoting images of women who look visibly older.

Alexandra’s most recent Instagram post isn’t the only indication that she’s proud to rock her naturally gray hair. Her profile photo on the social media platform is an overhead close-up of her head. In the snapshot, she’s sporting a thick braid that’s swept into a low bun.