UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Slays In Ripped Up Jeans, Tells Fans ‘Touch Her Booty’

Arianny Celeste showed off her curvy backside in a pair of ripped up jeans for her latest Instagram update on Wednesday night.

In the sexy snapshot, Arianny had her back turned toward the camera as she rocked a pair of light-washed denim pants, which has a huge tear just underneath the pocket. The UFC ring girl’s curvy hips and booty popped out of the torn fabric as she flaunted her skin for her followers to see.

Arianny paired the jeans with a white, short-sleeved top and looked back over her shoulder to give a sultry stare into the camera. The UFC fan favorite wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part and styled in straight strands, which she pushed over her shoulder.

The model ran her fingers through her brunette mane and opted for a full face of makeup in the snap. Arianny went full glam with sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and a pink eye shadow. She added pink blush to bring out her cheekbones and a dark berry lipstick on her plump pout to complete the look. She accessorized with some gold bangle bracelets on her wrist.

In the caption of the photo, Arianny tells her fans that they should touch their girl’s booty when the weather’s not sunny in order to make it “all better.”

Of course, the model’s over 3.2 million followers went nuts over the racy picture and quickly began to show their approval for the post by clicking the like button more than 33,000 times while leaving over 300 comments in the span of just 14 hours after the photo went live.

“You look absolutely amazing as always,” one of the ring girl’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the shot.

“Looking so lovely Arianny, so cute, so gorgeous, very beautiful,” another adoring fan stated.

“You’re speaking my language beautiful,” a third comment read.

“You’ll still be looking as hot at 40, 50 as you are in your 30’s,” a fourth social media user remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Arianny stunned her fans just one day before her ripped jeans snap was uploaded. The model rocked some tight jeans, black boots, and a dark gray crop top as she posed outdoors in front of a cloudy sky, while revealing in the caption that “adventure awaits.”

The post also proved to be a popular upload for Arianny Celeste and has earned the model more than 28,000 likes and over 240 comments to date.