Ashanti Sizzles In Tight Leather Pants And An Animal-Print Blouse

Singer-songwriter Ashanti had her 5.2 million Instagram followers drooling with a sizzling Instagram update shared recently. In fact, the beauty was feeling her outfit so much that she shared two posts documenting it.

The bombshell didn’t specify her location beyond the fact that she included a geotag saying Beverly Hills, California. However, she appeared to be in a luxurious common area and stood next to a cream-colored chair with a large potted plant behind her and a set of double French doors a few feet back. She stood on top of a graphic-printed carpet. Despite the fact that she was indoors, she rocked a pair of sunglasses.

Ashanti looked smoking hot in an outfit that flaunted her voluptuous physique. She rocked a pair of high-waisted leather pants that clung to her curves and were so tight they almost appeared to be painted on. She drew even more attention to her hourglass physique by adding a belt at the waist, emphasizing her slender waist in relation to her curvaceous hips. She paired the leather pants with a deep blue, animal-print blouse with a turtleneck. The blouse had a keyhole detail at the chest that showed off a hint of Ashanti’s cleavage, and the look had billowing sleeves and tight cuffs for a dramatic look.

Ashanti’s hair was down and sleek, and she appeared to have kept the accessories simple, opting for a pair of earrings and a few rings. The sunglasses obscured much of her face, but her makeup appeared to be minimal, with a soft pink shade visible on her lips.

The beauty kept the caption simple as well, adding a heart emoji and nothing else to explain the sizzling snap.

Her followers loved the sexy shot, and the post received over 30,600 likes within just eight hours. Many of Ashanti’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the whole vibe of the photo.

“You look amazing,” one follower commented.

“Sooooo pretty. Love love your outfit!” another fan said, totally feeling Ashanti’s style.

Another fan showered Ashanti with praise in a motivational comment.

“You going in on them girl!! You are the TRUTH!! I love it! You better go girl! Gone make me write another song about you!”

“Chanel boot and still cute,” another fan said, commenting on the mismatched shoes that Ashanti wore because she appeared to have injured her foot.

Ashanti frequently opts for outfits that showcase her voluptuous physique and isn’t afraid to show a little skin. A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she stunned her Instagram followers with a snap of herself in a gold, wraparound mini dress with a low-cut neckline that showcased some major cleavage. The dress also featured a high slit that flaunted her curvy thighs.