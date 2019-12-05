Bombshell Rosanna Arkle Rocks Orange Bandeau Bikini And Cuddles With A Puppy On The Beach: ‘I’m In Heaven’

Rosanna Arkle has been far from silent on social media during her vacation to the Philippines. She has shared a number of sizzling snaps from the trip with her 4.9 million Instagram followers, though her most recent upload may be the best one yet.

Rosanna’s latest Instagram post was added to her feed on Thursday and was an instant hit with her massive fan base. The shot appeared to have been taken at the hands of the Australian bombshell herself, who had her arm stretched out to the side of her to capture the photo in selfie mode with her phone.

The 31-year-old was enjoying a beautiful day on the beach, where a background of tall palm trees and the nearly cloudless blue sky made for a breathtaking tropical scene that she noted in the caption was “heaven” for her. She looked smoking hot in a sexy orange bikini from Myra Swim that popped against her bronzed skin and did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Rosanna’s itty-bitty two-piece included a bandeau-style top that wrapped tight around her chest, leaving plenty of cleavage well on display as she lounged underneath the golden sun. It cut off just below her voluptuous assets, giving her audience a good look at her flat midsection and toned abs as well.

The lower half of the Aussie beauty’s bikini was not within eyesight. Rosanna’s fans, however, hardly seemed bothered by this, as the garment was covered by an adorable puppy that was sitting in the babe’s lap to keep her company on her beach day.

The small dog certainly caught the eyes of the model’s fans, but it was Rosanna’s beauty and killer figure that truly took center stage in the snap, which has earned over 19,000 likes since being added to her feed five hours ago. Hundreds took the admiration for the photo to the comments section of the post to leave compliments for the babe’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You’re a slice of heaven,” one person wrote.

Another called Rosanna a “goddess.”

“That’s one lucky puppy. Glad you’re having a great time in paradise gorgeous,” commented a third.

Rosanna often dazzles her Instagram followers by showing off her incredible bikini body. Recently, she took things a step further by sharing another steamy shot that saw her ditching her bikini top completely as she lounged by the pool. The snap brought some serious heat to her page and proved to be extremely popular with her fans, who have awarded it over 58,000 likes.