Carrie Underwood Stuns In Skintight Workout Leggings

Carrie wowed as she showed off her legs in workout gear.

Carrie Underwood was ready to get her workout on in a new snap posted to social media this week. The stunning mom of two slipped into warmer pieces from her own line of athleisure gear, called Calia by Carrie Underwood, for a photo shoot as she prepared to work up a sweat outdoors.

In the snap, which was shared to Calia’s official Instagram account on December 3, the country cutie could be seen as she got a few stretches in.

The star, who launched the Dick’s Sporting Goods brand back in 2015, stunned fans as she showed off a pair of skintight leggings from the line.

The full-length bottoms perfectly showcased her seriously lean and toned legs and gave her a more stylish look as she prepared to burn a few calories. Rather than settling for a pair of black pants, she instead sported maroon leggings which perfectly matched her top, which was the same color.

As she showed off more pieces from her line, the gorgeous mom of two paired her maroon items with a black zip-up jacket that she fastened half way up to show off her coordination. The fun piece also had thumb holes to keep her hands a little warmer.

In keeping with the maroon and black theme, she also rocked a pair of black sneakers with a white sole.

The beauty struck an athletic pose as she promoted her brand. With her legs apart, she placed both hands on her left thigh as she stretched out her right leg.

Carrie had her signature long blond hair tied up and away from her face in a slicked back bun as she looked off into the distance while slightly pursing her lips.

Though the star is known for her glamorous looks and smokey eye makeup, she kept things a little simpler for the sporty shoot.

The “Drinking Alone” singer kept her makeup to a minimum to show off her stunning natural beauty.

And fans definitely took note of how good the star – who only gave birth to her second son back in January – was looking during her workout. The comments section was overrun with praise for the beauty.

“Love these pants. Hot mama alert,” one person wrote with a heart eye emoji.

Loading...

Another person told Carrie, “You are so gorgeous.”

A third person commented on the photo, “omg STUNNER” with two star eye emoji.

But when she’s not outdoors to show off her workout gear, she is heading outside for another sport.

As The Inquisitr reported last month, the American Idol Season 4 winner’s husband Mike Fisher recently shared a snap of her posing with a gun during a charity clay pigeon shoot.