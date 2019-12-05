Carmen Electra Straddles A Reindeer, Goes Topless In Racy New Post: ‘Happy Holidays’

Carmen Electra delighted her fans when she posted a very racy set of photos to celebrate the beginning of the holiday season to her Instagram account on Wednesday night.

In the sexy new update, Carmen is seen in two side-by-side snaps. In one photo, the model is straddling a plastic reindeer decoration while holding on to its antlers. She’s fully clothed in a pair of tiny black shorts and a skintight black tank top with white snowflakes on it.

The ensemble showcased Carmen’s toned legs, curvy hips, and trim arms as she smiled for the camera. In the photo next to it, the former Baywatch star goes topless in nothing but a pair of striped bikini briefs. She held her arms over her bare chest as her long hair, which was parted down the center, cascaded in wavy strands over her shoulders.

Carmen also wore a full face of makeup for the shots, an application which included defined eyebrows, and a dramatic eye look with thick lashes and lots of black eyeliner.

In the caption of the photo, the actress wished her fans a happy holiday season and used a Christmas tree emoji to add some emphasis.

Of course, Carmen’s over 1 million followers instantly fell in love with the photograph, clicking the like button over 13,000 times and leaving 250 comments within the first 12 hours after the post went live on the network.

“Classy and stunning as always. Loved 4 as long as u can possibly imagine. YOU ARE THE MOST GORGEOUS LADY ON THIS PLANET,” one of Carmen’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“So Gorgeous! OMG Still a HOTTIE!” another adoring fan gushed over the actress.

“Thank you for showing that there’s hope and happiness in life. Nothing but love to you,” a third social media user stated.

“This is from a few years ago, right? I’ve never seen this one!” a fourth comment read.

As many fans already know, Carmen often posts racy updates and stunning throwback photos of herself in bikinis, tiny outfits, and barely-there lingerie to her account.

The Inquisitr reported that last month Carmen got the pulses of her fans racing when she shared a snap of herself in some black and silver lingerie, bending over in front of a fireplace. She had wildly tousled hair and a bombshell makeup look for the NSFW photo.

That post has become a popular update for Carmen Electra, and has gained over 33,000 likes and more than 820 comments to date.