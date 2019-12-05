‘Dance Moms’ Star Kalani Hilliker Rocks Cleavage-Baring White Swimsuit In The Snow, Poses With Bikini-Clad Pal

Kalani was joined by a large group of other social media influencers for a special fashion event in the French Alps.

Former Dance Moms star Kalani Hilliker wore a white swimsuit during a special fashion event in the snow-capped French Alps. For one of her Instagram photos promoting the fashion retailer Boohoo, she posed with a fellow dancer sporting a bikini.

In the snapshot, Kalani, 19, was pictured rocking a ribbed white bathing suit with a plunging neckline that put her chest on full display. The garment also featured thick shoulder straps and high-cut sides that showed off her shapely dancer’s legs. She posed with 18-year-old ballet dancer Elle Danjean, who sported a bright pink bikini with a strapless bandeau top. Elle’s bottoms scooped down low in the front, flashing her sculpted stomach.

Both women wore white fur trapper hats with large ear flaps that covered up the sides of their faces. They needed the protection from the elements, because they were posing outdoors in the snow. Mounds of the cold white stuff was visible behind them, as was a towering snowy mountain peak. A few cozy cabins were also in the background, so Kalani and Elle didn’t have far to run when they were ready to warm up.

Kalani used a geotag to reveal that the specific location of their chilly photo shoot was the Val d’Isère ski resort in France. According to the Boohoo Instagram page, the fashion retailer flew her, Elle, and a large group of other social media influencers out to the resort to shoot promotional photos and videos for the brand.

Kalani didn’t reveal how cold it was outside when she and Elle posed for their swimsuit snapshots. However, according to an image that Boohoo uploaded to its Instagram stories, the temperature was -5 degrees for one of the brand’s outdoors photo shoots.

Kalani’s Instagram followers were impressed with the results of her decision to brave the cold in a bathing suit.

“WORDS CANT DESCRIBE HOW AMAZING THIS PHOTO IS. AND HOW AMAZING YOU TWO ARE,” wrote Kylie Rae Hall, a popular Instagram personality who was also a member of the Boohoo modeling crew.

“Surprised you didn’t melt all the snow,” remarked another admirer.

“Snow bunnies rocking it,” read a third response to Kalani’s photo.

So far, Kalani and Elle’s snapshot has been liked over 280,000 times.

Kalani wasn’t the only former Dance Moms star who made the trip to the French Alps. Chloé Lukasiak made an appearance in a few photos with Kalani, but she was pictured rocking warm and cozy attire that was more appropriate for the freezing weather. In most of her other photos, Kalani was also wearing more clothing.

Kalani and the other influencers at the chilly Boohoo event didn’t just wear stylish clothes and pose for photos. They also got to go snowboarding, sip on hot cocoa, and hang out together in cozy pajamas. They also attended a dance party, where DJ Charly Jordan showed off her spinning skills.