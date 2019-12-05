‘Birthday Girl’ Sarah Harris Tugs At Her Maroon Bikini As She Celebrates Her Big Day

Sarah Harris looked smoking hot in a tiny little bikini as she celebrated her birthday this week with a racy new photo, which was posted to her Instagram account on Wednesday.

In the sexy shot, Sarah is seen standing on some rocks, with an old tree looming in the background. She wore a maroon string bikini with thin straps as she flaunted her ample cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, rock-hard abs, curvy hips, and lean legs.

The Playboy model tugged at her bikini bottoms while looking away from the camera. She accessorized her beach look with rings on her fingers, and a dainty chain and pendant around her neck.

Sarah had her long, blond hair parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the snap, an application which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a smoky eye shadow. She added pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, a shimmering glow on her face, and nude lips to complete the glam look.

In the geotag section of the photo, she posted that she was the “Birthday Girl” in lieu of sharing a location and excitedly declared that it was her special day.

Of course, Sarah’s more than 2.2 million followers wasted no time showing their love for the photo, clicking the like button over 26,000 times and leaving more than 840 comments in the first day after it was posted to the network.

“Happy Birthday gorgeous!!! Hope you have an amazing day!!!” one of Sarah’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the update.

“Happy bday, lots of blessings to keep shining bright forever,” another adoring fan declared.

“The fantastic curves on that sexy body. Happy Birthday You sexy sexy sexy lady,” a third comment read.

“Happy birthday beautiful, hope you have the most amazing day,” a fourth social media user stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah isn’t shy about showing off her enviable curves for her fans. Just a few days before her maroon bikini snap, the model stunned in a topless photo where she wore nothing but a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes.

Sarah Harris posed with her back to the camera and tucked her hands in her pockets for the pic, which also proved to be a very popular upload among her loyal fans, who made short work of giving the shot some love. The photo now has nearly 19,000 likes and more than 350 comments.