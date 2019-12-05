‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Sparkly Black Dress

Thylane Blondeau is turning heads with another hot look that was shared on her Instagram page. As those who follow the stunner on social media know, Blondeau has been named “The Most Beautiful Girl In the World,” and for a very good reason. The brunette beauty boasts a following of over 3.3 million followers and that number continues to rise with each and every new photo that she shares. In the most recent image posted on her page, the beauty sizzled in a gorgeous dress.

In the new photo update, the model shared not just one but three brand-new photos. In the caption of the shot, she thanked the British Fashion Council as well as Moncler as she struck a pose in front of a big, leafy green wall for the first photo. The model was photographed from the waist up, putting both hands on her head and looking straight into the camera. She wore her long, brunette locks down and straight. In addition, her look also featured a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

The model accessorized the look with a few gold bracelets and a necklace while rocking a beautiful, sparkly black dress. Also visible in the shot was a tattoo on her right elbow that read “ALIVE.” The next photo in the series offered fans a better look at her gorgeous dress, while the third photo was an up-close and personal shot. Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned the beauty plenty of attention from fans with over 88,000 likes and 200-plus comments.

Some fans took to the photo to let Blondeau know that she looked gorgeous, while countless others raved over her beautiful outfit. A few more just added flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji to their comments.

“You look positively stunningly beautiful!!!!” one fan raved, adding a few red heart emoji to their comment.

Loading...

“You left us all speechless. You are the most beautiful woman I have ever seen,” another chimed in with a blue heart emoji.

“You look absolutely goddess-like! So gorgeous and elegant in this beautiful dress,” a third Instagrammer raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model stunned in another smoking hot look while rocking a pair of short biker shorts with an animal print and an oversized hoodie to go with it. Like her most current share, that one earned the beauty a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 86,000 likes.