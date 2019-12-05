Donny Osmond’s Throwback Photo Delights Fans: ‘I Couldn’t Resist’

Donny Osmond posted a throwback photo to Instagram which delighted his longtime fans. He captioned the pic, which also featured sister Marie Osmond, by stating, “I couldn’t resist.”

The pic showed the brother and sister duo from the time period when the two starred in their own variety television series, Donny & Marie, which aired on ABC from 1976-1979.

Donny posted the photo in honor of National Sock Day. In the image, he is seen showing the audience and Marie his purple socks, an integral part of his wardrobe from the time he was a young teen and throughout most of his professional career.

In the pic, Marie is seen wearing a curly short wig, which stopped at the base of her neck, a popular hairstyle in the disco era. She sported a high-necked dress, which was sleeveless and fell into a drop waist, skimming the floor in a handkerchief bottom.

The overall style is still quite popular today, the pattern timeless, and Marie was stunning as she laughed at her brother’s antics.

Donny, on the other hand, sported a suit in a mustard yellow color, with coordinating boots, a black shirt and what appears to be a scarf around his neck. The purple socks didn’t match the suit, but they were important to the singer, who considered them a talisman of good luck. In the photo’s caption, he added the hashtag #PurpleSocksForever.

Fans of the singer recalled Donny’s purple phase and spoke about their own fond memories of that time period in the above photo’s comments section.

“This is where my love of purple came from,” said one fan of the singer, followed by a smile emoji and a purple heart.

“I toured Osmond Studios as a kid and I thought I remembered you had a piano keyboard on your wall and there was a pair of purple socks behind each key,” a second fan commented.

“My first concert at the tender age of 12 was seeing you and the Osmond Brothers here in Minnesota, what sticks in my mind was the purple heart on the back of your white jumpsuit outfit. I’ve loved that color all these years later,” said a third fan of the happy memories the photo gave her.

Loading...

Donny’s love of the color even carried over to his wedding to his wife of 41 years, Debbie.

When the couple married in May 1978, according to Donny’s book Life Is Just What You Make It, Debbie initially had her heart set on the color blue as the theme of the wedding. Donny pleaded with his then-fiancee to allow him to wear his own purple tuxedo, and the couple compromised by making the overall color scheme of their wedding purple and pink.