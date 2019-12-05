Blond Bombshell Hilde Osland Flaunts Hourglass Figure & Lucious Hair In Latest Update

Model Hilde Osland is known for her natural good looks, hourglass figure, and gorgeous hair. On Thursday, she put all of them on display as she modeled a set of form-fitting activewear.

The beauty’s update consisted of several photos that showed her outside modeling a light peach workout bra and a dark peach pair of jogging pants. The bra featured a low-cut scoop neckline that gave her followers a nice look at her ample cleavage. The back had sexy straps on the side, showing off her shapely back.

The high-rise jogging pants had a white drawstring waist and decorative white stripes on the top sides of the legs. The pants may not have shown much skin, but that didn’t stop Hilde from looking fabulous in them. They hugged her body, showing off her curvy booty and toned thighs.

Two of the snaps showed Hilde from the front in the ensemble. One picture showed her from the upper thigh up, giving her fans a good look at her pretty face as she smiled for the camera. The shot also showed off her chest and flat abs.

Another photo showing her from the front was captured from just below the knees. Hilde was looking down in the photo as the wind caught her luxurious hair. The pose gave her fans a look at her slender waist and cleavage as she leaned to the side just a bit.

Two of the snaps showed Hilde from behind at a side angle as she flaunted her booty with her long hair falling down her back. In one picture, she looked over her shoulder and gave the camera a smile.

The remaining photo showed the beauty from behind, showing off her derrière as well as her waist-length hair, which blew in the wind. Her bronze skin looked flawless in the outdoor light.

In the caption, Hilde plugged Buff Bunny athletic wear as well as the shop that keeps her hair in beautiful condition.

Her fans thought she looked gorgeous the photos.

“Your hair is everything and I love that color on you,” one fan wrote.

“Your smile is killer gorgeous,” commented a second admirer.

“You make anything you wear Gorgeous!!!! You never disappoint!!” said a third follower.

Hilde has a way of looking good in anything. From yoga pants to sexy dresses, she knows how to work the camera. Unsurprisingly, her fans love it when she shares photos in which she wears bikinis.