Australian Beauty Abby Dowse Goes Pantless In Revealing Red Top While Sipping A Cocktail: ‘Yummy’

Abby Dowse is looking smoking hot in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the bombshell on Instagram know, the model is from Australia and she shares plenty of bikini-clad photos when she’s hanging out at the beach. Dowse also sizzles in plenty of other sexy ensembles as well that range from lingerie to crop tops to barely-there shirts, which is was she rocked today.

In the stunning new snapshot, Dowse could be seen sitting on an outdoor sofa that had a large green cushion and light pink pillows. She looked like she was in her element, holding a fruity drink in one hand while taking a big sip. She wore her long, blond locks slicked back in a high ponytail, accessorizing her ‘do with a big, white scrunchie. The model also rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss.

Dowse left almost nothing to the imagination, rocking a low-cut red shirt that offered generous views of cleavage. The shirt hit just at her upper thigh and she used a piece of fabric to cover her modesty. The smokeshow completed the red-hot look with a pair of white sneakers and a bracelet and matching necklace. She simply captioned the photo “Mmmmm yummy” and included a few emoji including a strawberry and red heart while crediting Fashion Nova for the outfit.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earned the beauty a ton of attention from her fans with over 15,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to let Dowse know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her gorgeous body. A few more followers simply dropped a line to let the blond beauty know that they are big fans.

“Wow looking very beautiful there Abby,” one follower raved, adding a series of emoji to the end of the comment.

“The perfect outfit for the perfect woman absolutely stunning my love,” another fan gushed.

“So unbelievably cute babe. You can seriously do it all, drop dead stunning, insanely hot, and crazy cute,” a third social media user chimed in, adding a flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the social media sensation dropped jaws in another insanely sexy outfit, this time in a sparkly little bikini that showed off her taut tummy as well as some major underboob. It comes as no surprise that the photo racked up over 25,000 likes.