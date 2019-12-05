Jennifer Lopez, 50, Admits She Wants To ‘Try’ To Have Kids With Alex Rodriguez

JLo's opening up about her plans to expand her family with her fiance.

Jennifer Lopez opened up about the possibility of expanding her family with fiancé Alex Rodriguez and admitted that she’d like to “try” to have a baby with the athlete. The stunning star made the confession in a new interview with People Magazine, where she revealed that it’s definitely her hope that she and her husband-to-be will have a baby together.

When asked by the outlet about the possibility of adding at least one more child to their brood, Jennifer excitedly replied, “I want to!”

“I don’t know that it’s in God’s plan but I would like to try,” she then added in the interview for People‘s People of the Year Issue, noting that she’s “so open to it!”

Though the star – who posed in feathers and sequins for the shoot – didn’t reveal if she and Alex have any official plans to try for a baby or use other avenues to conceive or adopt right now, the age-defying beauty actually celebrated her 50th birthday back in July.

Between them, the couple are already parents to three daughters and a son. JLo shares 11-year-old twins with former husband Marc Anthony, Emme and Max, while A-Rod is dad to 15-year-old Natasha and 11-year-old Ella, who he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

And it sounds like all four of the youngsters would welcome a baby into the family if Jennifer and Alex do have a child together.

The “On the Floor” singer admitted that their kids have been nothing but supportive of their relationship and gushed about how much closer the blended family has gotten since Alex proposed to her back in March.

“We all just grow closer,” Jennifer said, noting that the kids “were super happy” when he popped the question on the beach during a vacation to the Bahamas.

“They know there is nothing but love for them always,” she added.

The star admitted that raising their children is her and A-Rod’s “No. 1 job” and added that being “present in their lives” is a “priority” for both of them, despite their very busy schedules.

Jennifer also opened up about how her two children have changed her life over the past 11 years.

“They made my life so much better [and] them being born led me in a different direction,” the Hustlers actress explained of becoming a mom.

“I was being careless with myself, and my heart. The kids kind of snapped me right [out] of it because I felt so much responsibility and love for them. Love first and responsibility second. I just knew I had to be better.”

Jennifer and Alex haven’t revealed too much about their impending wedding thus far, though she did confirm earlier this year who she plans to have walking her down the aisle when they tie the knot – and it’s not her dad.