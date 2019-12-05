‘Maxim’ Hottie Rachel Bush Flaunts Perky Booty While Sunbathing In A Thong Bikini

Rachel Bush dropped jaws on Instagram this week when she shared a set of new photos of herself sunbathing in a tiny bikini to her account on Wednesday night.

In the photos, Rachel is seen lounging on a chair with a white towel draped over it as she relaxed on the beach. The Maxim model had her face down and her arms above her head in a black, tan, and brown bikini with white strings on the top.

Rachel flaunted her bronzed skin, tiny waist, toned arms, long, lean legs, and curvy booty in the shots. The stunning model wore her dark locks pulled back into a messy bun behind her head and accessorized the beach look with multiple bracelets on her wrist.

Meanwhile, the second photo is a close-up snap of Rachel’s oiled up backside as she soaked up the sun. In the background of the picture, sand and a gorgeous ocean scene is visible. Rachel’s bikini-clad friends are seen wading in the water as they look out over the horizon with a light blue sky and white fluffy clouds overhead.

Of course, Rachel’s over 1.3 million followers fell in love with the snap, clicking the like button nearly 58,000 times and leaving over 740 comments in the span of just 11 hours after it was shared to the social networking platform.

“How this woman don’t get more pub is bananas,” one of Rachel’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the racy snap.

“A picture speaks a thousand words,” another one of the model’s fans stated.

“Geeze I wish I can be your friend…you got some lucky friends,” a third comment read.

“This girl is one of the hottest women on Instagram for sure. Love seeing all of her photos,” a fourth social media user gushed over the brunette bombshell.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rachel stunned fans on Instagram last week when she posted a set of photos of herself rocking tight leather pants and a tight black top while at the football field with her daughter. They were there to watch her man, NFL star Jordan Poyer, and his team, the Buffalo Bills, take on the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

In the pictures, Rachel smiled as she held her daughter in her arms while the game played out behind her.

Those photos also proved to be a popular upload among Rachel Bush’s loyal fans and have raked in over 72,000 likes and more than 360 comments to date.