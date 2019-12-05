‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Shades The Size Of Vicki Gunvalson Engagement Ring And Her Fiancé Steve Lodge

Kelly Dodd dissed her co-stars on 'Watch What Happens Live.'

Kelly Dodd took aim at Vicki Gunvalson and her fiancé, Steve Lodge, during Tuesday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live.

After being asked if her new engagement ring from fiancé Rick Leventhal was bigger than that of her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Dodd confirmed it was “bigger” before taking aim at Lodge’s manhood.

“I’m sure his package is bigger than [Vicki’s fiancé],” she said, per Bravo TV, immediately prompting a number of shocked sounds from the audience and an odd expression from host Andy Cohen.

“[The ring] is bigger. Sorry, his daughter is here. I forget,” Dodd continued as the camera turned to Leventhal’s highly embarrassed daughter.

Dodd first debuted her engagement ring on Instagram one month ago after Leventhal, a correspondent for Fox News, proposed to her in New York City after just three months of dating. At the time, Dodd shared multiple photos and videos of the stunning piece on her Instagram page and on her Instagram story.

As for Gunvalson, she and Lodge got engaged in April and also confirmed their news on Instagram by sharing a photo with Gunvalson’s ring. As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County may know, Gunvalson did get engaged during production on Season 14 but opted against sharing the moment with Bravo TV.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dodd recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight and explained that while she is currently starring on The Real Housewives of Orange County and living in Newport Beach, California, she would love to have her job transferred to the Big Apple and join the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City. After all, that’s where her soon-to-be-husband lives full-time.

“I feel like I fit in better because I’m friends with Sonja [Morgan] and Dorinda [Medley],” Dodd explained to the outlet last month. “Like, I’m really good friends with them. I talk to them on the phone all the time. It would be a nice transition.”

As some may know, it was actually Ramona Singer who set Dodd up with Leventhal after introducing them to one another at a party in The Hamptons over the summer.

Not surprisingly, Singer added to the outlet that she would love to see Dodd join her show.

“I already texted Andy, ‘I’m with Kelly right now. I’m seeing her ring. I love her, I adore her. If she moves to New York, can she be a new Housewife?'” she shared.