Blake Shelton Reveals How Gwen Stefani Made Him A Stronger Believer In God

Blake Shelton opened up about his faith and how his relationship with Gwen Stefani made him believe in God more than he ever had before. In a new interview, the country star got very candid about his romance with his fellow The Voice coach, which first began in 2015, and how her coming into his life really bolstered his Christian faith.

In the interview with The Tennessean, the “God’s Country” singer explained that he doesn’t think the timing and dynamic of their romance makes any sense unless God had something to do with bringing them together.

“I believe in God now more than I ever have in my life,” Shelton said.

“The biggest part of that is just how [Gwen] came into my life and now our relationship. It’s just too weird,” he added, noting, “If you take God out of it, it doesn’t make sense. If you put God into it, everything that’s happened with us makes sense.”

Notably, Gwen and Blake first started dating in the fall of 2015, shortly after both went through big splits with their former spouses.

Gwen announced her breakup with her husband of 13 years, Gavin Rossdale, in August 2015. Blake divorced his second wife, Miranda Lambert, in July 2015. Following their splits, the two went public with their romance in October of the same year after first meeting on the set of The Voice.

Blake also explained in the interview how some of Gwen’s faith rubbed off on him as she encouraged him to start attending church on a regular basis. The two are often spotted at Sunday services together alongside the “Used to Love You” singer’s three children with Gavin — 13-year-old Kingston, 11-year-old Zuma, and 5-year-old Apollo.

The country star admitted that it was that which made him realize it was time for him to “turn a page” in his life.

He’s since released a few more faith-based songs, including a recent single, “God’s Country,” which Blake has described as one of the most important songs of his career.

He recalled being sent the song while out on his farm in Oklahoma, which he called one of the “most shocking” moments in his career.

“I was in a place that I consider to be God’s country doing the thing that makes me feel the most connected to God, which is working on the land. I heard that song, and I had one of those moments that you hear people talk about,” he recalled, noting that he had to stop what he was doing immediately to listen to it.

The song features on Blake’s upcoming new album titled Fully Loaded: God’s Country, alongside a brand new duet with Gwen.

His latest collaboration with the former No Doubt singer is called “Nobody But You,” and the star recently opened up about the track and why it was important to record it with his girlfriend of four years.