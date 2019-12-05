Sofia Richie Flaunts Figure In Tie-Dye Bikinis While Flipping Her Middle Finger & Sticking Out Her Tongue

Sofia Richie gave her fans something to get excited about Thursday when she shared some photos from the summer that showed her flaunting her fabulous figure posing in an array of bikinis. The pictures came from a photoshoot of her modeling a few pieces from her collection of Frankies Bikinis swimwear.

The beauty’s update consisted of six photos in which she was wearing different tie-dye bikinis from the line. One snap showed her her wearing a pink tie-dye bikini standing in a doorway while flipping her middle finger while a friend wearing jeans and a tank top knelt down and also flipped her middle fingers. Sofia’s bikini featured a bandeau-style top with thin straps and the bottoms had high-cut legs with strings that tied on the side.

Two of the snaps showed Sofia sitting with her legs crossed on the floor of what appeared to be a a convenience store surrounded by packages of snack cakes. Her bikini top had short sleeves and a low-cut neckline that flashed a bit of cleavage. The bottoms appeared to be a classic cut, but it was hard to tell exactly what they looked like from the way she was sitting. She donned a pair of gold hoop earrings and black sneakers.

One photo captured her as she threw packages in the air with a huge smile on her face. In a second similar shot, she stuck out her tongue and winked at the camera while holding several packages of the cakes in her lap.

Another picture in the collection showed her leaning up against a wall at a skateboard park wearing a bikini that featured a triangle-style top and high-waist bottoms. With one arm outstretched, she gave the camera a serious look.

Yet another snap captured her standing on a counter of what appeared to be a liquor store. She leaned over toward the camera and flashed her chest with her mouth open as her hair fell over her face.

The remaining photo showed Sofia wearing a blue tie-dye bikini while she reached into a beverage case at a store. She also wore a blue plaid shirt tied around her waist.

In the caption, Sofie mentioned that the snaps were from the photoshoot.

Her fans loved seeing her having fun while flaunting her physique in the photos.

“Insane but you’re damn gorgeous,” one follower wrote.

“These pics are dope af!” a second admirer wrote.

Sofia has been sharing a lot of photos on social media where she is scantily-clad in bikinis. Her six million fans aren’t complaining, as they love to see her show off her curves.