Alessandra Ambrosio Lays On Her Back In A Coral Bikini

The former Victoria's Secret Angel hit the hammock in her bikini.

Alessandra Ambrosio got in a little rest and relaxation in her bikini in a red-hot new shot shared to social media this week. The beauty, who was one of Victoria’s Secret‘s most famous Angels until she hung up her wings in 2017, laid back in the sunshine as she wore a skimpy two-piece in the photo as she promoted her swimwear line, Gal Floripa.

The upload – which was posted to Gal Floripa’s official Instagram account on December 4 – showed the mom of two as she lounged around in a white woven hammock.

The 38-year-old beauty closed her eyes while she enjoyed her well-deserved downtime in the sun and also showed off a whole lot of skin in a coral bikini from her own line. She launched her brand earlier this year after founding it alongside her sister Aline Ambrosio and their close friend Gisele Coria.

Her fun two-piece was made up of the colorful full-cup top, which appeared to be underwired to offer more support and featured a fun frill design across the top.

Alessandra held up a small pink and yellow flower to the side of her face in the photo as she posed with her right leg bent sideways so it covered her bottoms. Though her bikini bottoms weren’t visible in the snap, it’s likely she paired the look with a pair of matching coral briefs from her collection.

While she most definitely proved she’s not afraid to show off her toned model body for the bikini shoot, Alessandra did also rock a cover-up over her shoulders.

The stunning model rocked a flowy floor-length coral cover-up that she strategically positioned over her booty as she posed.

Alessandra appeared to keep her makeup to a minimum for the sunny resort photo shoot. She wore natural eye makeup and a cute and fun pink lip as she posed with her long brunette hair straight and down.

The star went barefoot for the shoot and sported two anklets on her right ankle. She also accessorised with a white necklace and a looser silver necklace with a pendant draped around her neck.

In the caption, Gal Floripa confirmed exactly which two-piece Alessandra wore for the shoot – the Sereia set in the color Guava.

In the comments section, fans left sweet messages of praise for the stunner.

“Beautiful Angel,” one comment read.

Others commented in Alessandra’s native language of Portuguese, as she hails from Brazil.

One message translated into English read, “Impeccable sensual and exciting always beautiful.”

The beauty often takes on model duties to promote her line, with photos of her in different bikinis and swimsuits from Gal Floripa regularly popping up online.

The beauty often takes on model duties to promote her line, with photos of her in different bikinis and swimsuits from Gal Floripa regularly popping up online.