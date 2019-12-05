Janet Jackson & Naomi Campbell Take Intimate Selfie Together

Janet Jackson and Naomi Campbell both attended the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London, U.K., earlier this week and took a cozy selfie together. On Jackson’s Instagram, she shared the close-up photo with her 3.9 million followers and it didn’t go unnoticed.

The duo appeared to be in a dark setting as only their faces are visible. The pair of them smiled directly at the camera lens and looked happy to be in each other’s company. Janet wore a black beanie hat and tilted her head towards Campbell. Both of their incredible bone structure popped in the photo which proved that these two beauties are nothing short of fierce.

For her caption, she congratulated Naomi for winning the Fashion Icon award and expressed that she loved her speech on the night.

In the span of 11 hours, her post racked up more than 55,000 likes and over 680 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans.

“Doesn’t get any more iconic than this!” one user wrote.

“Two of my favorite girls,” another shared adding multiple eye-heart emoji.

“The most legendary selfie ever,” a third follower remarked.

“My God!!! Such beauty in this pic. LEGENDS,” a fourth fan commented.

On the night, Jackson honored Rihanna with the Urban Luxe award for her brand Fenty.

Before announcing Rihanna as the winner of her award, Janet took the time to say some heartfelt words.

“You’re loved for your style, your boldness and for your strength as a woman. You’re respected as a successful artist, fashion icon and activist,” the “That’s The Way Love Goes” hitmaker said.

The two posed for multiple photos afterwards and had a heart-to-heart conversation. Janet uploaded a mini video clip of the moment to her Instagram page which has been watched over 258,000 times within one day.

Jackson stunned in all-black and looked warm in a fur jacket designed by Stella McCartney. Underneath, she sported a black blazer jacket with a sweater and loose fitted pants. She rocked her dark curly hair down and accessorized herself with a black beanie hat with a white bow stitched on it.

Rihanna wore a shiny, mint green dress with a long-sleeved semi-sheer cover-up over the top. The business mogul rocked a look from her own label. She is known for owning different types of hairstyles and opted for her dark hair in braids.

Naomi made sure she had every eye on her in a sparkly sheer dress. The garment was sleeveless and had a flower design all over. She too sported her dark hair down and accessorized herself with multiple rings and dangling earrings.