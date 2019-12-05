Tarsha Whitmore Soaks Up The Sun In Tiny Bikini On Gold Coast Beach

It’s summer in Australia, and Tarsha Whitmore is making the most of it by enjoying the weather on the beaches of the Gold Coast. The brunette bombshell’s latest update shows her flaunting her curves in a tiny black bikini while soaking up the sun.

Tarsha’s looked gorgeous in the photo as she lounged on the white sands of the beach. A row of buildings and condominiums, as well as other people enjoying the beach, could be seen in the distance. A tiny peek of the ocean was also visible off to the side of the picture.

The beauty was sitting on a cheetah-print throw wearing a barely-there black bikini. The top was a classic triangle-style that showed plenty of cleavage. All that could be seen of the bottoms was a strap that went over the side of Tarsha’s waist.

The photo showed the model from the knees up as she leaned on one hip while also leaning back on one arm to give her followers a nice look at the bare curve of her derrière and thigh. The photo captured Tarsha with her other hand in her hair — a pose that put her flat abs and ample chest on display. Her bronze skin looked flawless as it soaked up the sun. With her face to the sky and her eyes closed, she flashed a big smile for the camera.

Tarsha wore her hair up in a high ponytail. Her makeup included dark brows, bronze eyeshadow, thick lashes and a glossy lip. She donned a pink color on her nails. The stunner opted for no accessories and let the photo be all about her fabulous figure.

In the caption, she mentioned the weather while also plugging fashion brand Shein for the bikini.

Tarsha’s fans gushed over how gorgeous and sexy she looked in the snap.

“Such a babe,” one admirer wrote.

“Most perfect body EVER,” a second fan said.

“Stunning Location, Sensational Day & Beautiful Young Lady,” commented a third follower.

“I’m so jealous of ur [sic] tan color,” a fourth female fan wrote.

Tarsha’s tan gets a lot of attention, as the beauty seems to live in bikinis. She also travels the world and gets to spend time in tropical locations that give her the perfect opportunity to work on her tan while modeling all kinds of swimsuits. The beauty also likes to showcase her figure in sexy lingerie and tight dresses — all items that her fans love to see her wear.