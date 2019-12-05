Kelly Ripa Shares Touching Video Of Family Christmas Ornaments To Instagram

The sweet tribute to her clan was featured on the social site's story mode.

Kelly Ripa shared a touching video of some sentimental family Christmas ornaments that she and husband Mark Consuelos placed on their massive holiday tree to her Instagram story. The short clips gave fans a close-up look at some of the most important decorations adorned on its branches.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star decorated her tree with lots of sweet family photographs that stand proudly alongside the breathtaking glass ornaments that cover every inch of the stunning 12-foot tall holiday decoration.

People Magazine reported that the talk show host posted a video on her Instagram story that showed off the sweet snaps, which included plenty of photos of her children Michael, Lola, and Joaquin when they were younger as well as photos of husband Mark’s family and a throwback pic of Kelly and Mark when they were first married.

The nostalgic additions are likely Kelly’s way to keep the holidays centered around her family, whose dynamic continues to change as her children grow older.

Oldest son Michael has now moved out. He lives with friends in an apartment in Brooklyn, New York. Daughter Lola lives in a dorm at New York University where she is a student. Son Joaquin still lives at home.

Also posted to her Instagram story was a video of Mark, lounging on a nearby sofa. He is seen and heard in the clip remarking, “Babe…I’m too tired to turn off the tree. I’ll just go like this.” He then pushes a button, and the lights on the tree go off.

Mark then said shortly after, “Oh, you want it back on? Okay!” He then clicked a button and the tree was bright once again.

Kelly quipped, “When you’re married 800 years, it’s the little things, like the clapper, that gets you off.”

The blonde entertainment dynamo initially shared a full-length photo of her Christmas tree to Instagram on December 3 which has been liked over 200,000 times and counting.

The tree appears to sit in the family’s living room, flanked by two cream-colored chairs that overlook the street the couple lives on with their clan on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

The fir is accented with a gold skirt at the bottom of its base and at the top, a breathtaking gold star that illuminates the top as a symbol of the holiday season.

When she posted the photo Kelly noted in its caption, “With pleasure, I present The Lady,” followed by two trees, two snowflakes, two snowmen, and two Santa emojis.

The photo was applauded by her fans for being a wonderful addition to her holiday decor.

Some of Kelly’s famous friends also added their remarks regarding the overall look of the couple’s family tree including positive comments from former Party of Five star Lacey Chabert, Kelly and Mark’s former All My Children co-star Cameron Matheson, fashion designer Rachel Zoe and actresses Holly Robinson Peete and Faith Ford to name a few.