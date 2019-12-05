Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Rock Tiny Bikinis In Miami

Kendall even straddled Bella in one bikini snap by the pool.

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid proved that models most definitely know how to have fun as they lived it up in the Miami sunshine this week. The genetically blessed duo were spotted spending some quality time together in the Sunshine State as they lounged by the swimming pool and hit the beach in seriously skimpy bikinis.

Candid new photos of the friends, which can be seen via The Daily Mail, showed Kendall and Bella laughing and joking together as they did a little sunbathing in Florida and also headed out on the water on jet skis.

Paparazzi captured photos of the model duo – who have both walked for some of the biggest fashion brands in the world, including stripping down to their lingerie for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show – as they flashed some serious skin in their swimwear while in the sun with Kendall’s big sister Kourtney Kardashian. Kendall even straddled Bella in one photo, while the two shared a big hug in another.

In the snaps, Kendall stunned in a skin-tight python print bikini that didn’t leave too much to the imagination.

The very skimpy top featured a square-neck design and thin straps that stretched over her shoulders and barely covered her assets as it rode up slightly.

Kim Kardashian’s little sister paired the tiny snakeskin number with a pair of equally tiny bottoms in the same material that showed even more skin.

View this post on Instagram friendssss A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 4, 2019 at 3:56pm PST

The thong bottoms not only gave onlookers a look at her toned booty but also featured two thin straps across her hips that were attached by two silver hoop embellishments.

Kendall had her long brunette hair tied up and away from her face in a ponytail, while some photos showed her shield her eyes from the Miami sun with a pair of small rectangular shades.

As for Bella, she too proved that she wasn’t afraid to flash the flesh after showing off her rainbow bikini in Miami earlier this week.

The model, who’s daughter to Yolanda Hadid and sister of Gigi Hadid, opted for a tiny black bikini top with thin straps that tied behind her neck for a halter neck design. The top gathered in the center to show a little more cleavage.

On her bottom half, the supermodel rocked slinky black bottoms with tiny straps across her hips.

She had her long dark hair flowing down for her day in the sunshine with Kendall and also rocked a red bandana on her head and small gold hoop earrings in both ears.

Though they proudly showed off their model bodies in skimpy bikinis, photos also showed the duo as they opted to cover up a little more by the pool.

In some snaps, Kendall could be seen on top of her bestie as she threw on a pair of see-through tie-dye pants while Bella slipped into a pair of blue jeans.

The two were both in Florida for South Beach’s Art Basel.

Neither star is exactly a stranger to showing off their bikini body, though.

Just last month, Kendall was spotted in a tiny red bikini on social media as she shared a number of photos to celebrate her 24th birthday.