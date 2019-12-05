Martha Stewart Goes Glam With Blonde Party Look At Age 78, Fans React To Her Stunning Makeover

The lifestyle guru debuted an age-defying new look.

Martha Stewart is looking gorgeous after a recent makeover. The 78-year-old lifestyle guru posted a stunning photo to Instagram after a recent haircut and professional makeup job, but some wondered if the makeover magic came from a plastic surgeon.

In a new photo posted to her Instagram page, Martha is pictured wearing a black robe after getting her hair colored at the Rita Hazan Salon in New York City. The Martha Stewart Living star tagged celebrity hair colorist Hazan and stylist Eugene Toye in her post. Martha’s chunky blonde highlights are complemented by a smokey eye look and light pink lip, thanks to the magic of makeup wizard Nicole Daisy Toye.

In the caption to the post, Martha wrote that she’s “ready for a slew of holiday parties” as she noted, “What a great new haircut can do!”

While celebrity friends, including supermodel Karli Kloss and Elle Décor editor Whitney Robinson, raved about Martha’s stunning new look, others attributed the dramatic change to a bit more than hair and makeup. In the comments section to the post, some followers accused Martha of using fillers and Botox to look younger.

“I need to find a hairstylist that throws in Botox and maybe a lift #goals,” one commenter wrote.

“She has a great plastic surgeon!” another added of Martha.

“I agree he did a good job. She looks great but definitely not just makeup!” a third commenter wrote.

“Right?” another asked. “I mean, great haircut…just present what it is and don’t lie or pretend.”

Loading...

Fans know that Martha has always cared about her appearance. The former model, who served a five-month jail sentence following an insider trading scandal, recently critiqued actress Felicity Huffman’s prison attire as “schlumpy.” Martha is anything but schlumpy, but it’s clear that some people are just not buying her story about her picture-perfect glam look.

In a 2015 interview with Into The Gloss, Martha revealed that she had used the same cosmetics brand for years and gone to the same hairstylist – master stylist Frederic Fekkai — since she was 19 years old. At the time she said she wasn’t opposed to cosmetic procedures, but added, “I’m not into Botox though—not yet.”

In an interview with Allure, Martha explained her hesitation to jump on the Botox bandwagon. After admitting that she got Juvéderm filler after her dog bashed her lip and split it open, Martha added, “I haven’t had facial surgery yet. I tried Botox. It works for certain things, like for skin under the chin, but I don’t want a taut jawline and a quizzical look.”